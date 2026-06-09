Sun Tran workers vote 99% in favor of strike authorization ahead of contract deadline, Sun Tran responds

Sun Tran workers voted 99% to authorize a strike. The union's contract expires June 30 as safety concerns drive negotiations in Tucson.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Sun Tran workers represented by Teamsters Local 104 voted 99% in favor of authorizing a strike on Sunday, June 7, 2026, as the union's collective bargaining agreement approaches its 11:59 p.m. June 30 expiration.

Karla Schumann, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 104, said the vote reflects the frustration and determination of Sun Tran's workforce. CHECK OUT THE STORY: Sun Tran workers vote 99% in favor of strike authorization ahead of June 30 contract deadline "We appreciate the incredible engagement and solidarity shown by our members today," Schumann said.

"A 99% 'Yes' vote is not just a statistic; it is a mandate. It reflects the frustration and determination of the workers who keep Tucson moving every single day.

" Sun Tran said it is evaluating all available options to maintain transit service should a work stoppage occur. The agency said it looks forward to returning to the negotiation table on June 21, 2026, and remains optimistic both parties can reach a mutually beneficial agreement before the current contract expires on June 30, 2026.

"Our focus continues to be on serving the community while supporting a positive outcome through the collective bargaining process," Sun Tran General Manager C. Mikel Oglesby said. SEE SIMILAR COVERAGE: Sun Tran union to hold strike authorization vote as safety concerns remain in focus Mike Sanchez, Business Representative for Local 104, said the union still hopes to avoid a work stoppage.

"We want to reach an agreement that avoids a disruption in service for the people of Tucson," Sanchez said. "However, the ball is now in the company's court. Their future actions and their seriousness at the bargaining table will determine what happens after June 30th.

" Safety concerns remain a central issue in negotiations. Riders at the Ronstadt Transit Center say conditions on Tucson buses are already a problem. Ernesto Cordova said he does not feel safe riding and has witnessed violent incidents.

"I just left one of the bus stops to get here and I was sitting in between somebody smoking crystal meth and another person smoking fentanyl," Cordova said. Cordova said he believes drivers face similar dangers.

"If their safety is in danger and I believe that it can be because I've seen guys argue over a quarter," Cordova said. "I don't feel safe," Cordova said. Sun Tran said it is continuing to negotiate and is committed to reaching an agreement. Sun Tran will return to the negotiating table June 21st. This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI.

Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. —— Marc Monroy joined KGUN 9 as a multimedia journalist after moving from KGUN 9’s sister station, KXXV, in Waco, Texas. He graduated from California State University, Northridge, in 2024 with a degree in journalism. A native of Southern California and a bilingual reporter, Marc is excited to serve Southern Arizona and looks forward to connecting with neighbors in the community.

Share your story ideas and important issues with Marc by emailing marc.monroy@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook.





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