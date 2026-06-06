Sun, food and gratitude: JBER honors military families, service members and vets during annual picnic

At least 3,000 people were expected at the annual Military Appreciation Picnic on JBER.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Thousands gathered at Buckner Fields on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on Friday for the annual Military Appreciation Picnic . The annual event was hosted by the Force Support Squadron alongside the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce.

“A lot of these military members, they come to Alaska and they’re so far away from their family,” Heather Weafer, the 773rd Force Squadron Director, said. “And so, it’s one way we can all come together and show them the support they have and thanks for what they do. ” Event organizers predict that around at least 3,000 people are expected to attend the event on Friday.

“This event means a lot to me because it’s a chance to honor and celebrate not only our service members, but our families who provide support for you,” Col. Dustin Hansen, with the U.S. Air Force, said. Hansen told Alaska’s News Source that the support is critical in mission success. The support he said that service members, alongside their families receive, allows them to have a better mindset and be ready for the mission ahead.

“And boy, it is so imperative that we take care of the families,” Hansen said. “When we know that we’re taking care of the families, we know, therefore, we’re taking care of the warfighter. And when we take care of the warfighter, we are engaged and we are making sure the mission is being accomplished optimally. ”“I just really love, you know, how sunny it is and can’t wait to eat food,” Ileah Hansen, Hansen’s daughter, said.

“I’m excited to hang out with my friends, eat the food, and listen and enjoy the music,” Henrik Hansen, Ileah Hansen’s son, said. “It feels really good to know that, like, people understand the families and that they, they appreciate that we, like, move around a lot and that we’re not just, like, a regular family,” Ilena Hansen, said.

“It feels nice, it feels nice that people know about what the military is doing for them and it feels nice that we’re, to be appreciated. It just feels nice,” Henrik Hansen said. Festivities ran on Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. During the event, volunteers cooked and served around 5,000 hamburgers and hotdogs.

In addition, the picnic featured yard games, music and a kickball game featuring the U.S. Army versus the U.S. Air Force. Driver involved in deadly late night Anchorage crash charged with manslaughter





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