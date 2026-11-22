arizona State and Oklahoma State meet in a pivotal Big 12 Conference game with both teaMs at six and four, featuring key injuries and betting insights.

Conference Standings and Recent Form

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Oklahoma State Cowboys are set to clash in a pivotal Big 12 Conference matchup on Saturday, with both teams entering the contest holding identical six and four records and a four and three standing within the conference. This game serves as a critical juncture for both programs as they vie for positioning in the standings. The Sun Devils are looking to extend a four-game winning streak at home,a run that has bolstered their confidence and momentum heading into this highly anticipated showdown in Tempe . In contrast, the Cowboys are attempting to rebound from a disappointing and lopsided fifty-two to twenty-seven defeat at the hands of the Texas Tech Red Raiders the previous weekend. That loss highlighted ongoing consistency issues for Oklahoma State , marking a stark contrast to thier otherwise potent offensive capabilities throughout the season.

Arizona State recently secured back-to-back victories, defeating the Central Florida Knights and the Colorado Buffaloes by narrow margins, with both opponents held to fewer than fourteen points. These wins were particularly notable given that both games were classified as upsets, demonstrating the Sun Devils ability to compete against formidable opponents. The defense has been a stabilizing force, having not allowed more than seventeen points in their last three home games. this defensive resilience stands in sharp contrast to the offensive explosion displayed by the previous week when they faced UCF, a game played after a long travel day that tested the team's physical and mental endurance. The victory over UCF also provided a crucial opportunity for the coaching staff to evaluate roster depth and strategic adjustments ahead of this high-stakes conference battle.

Also read Oklahoma State Cowboys Have to Win This Matchup Against Arizona State Sun Devils

Key Player Matchups and Injuries

A central narrative surrounding this matchup involves the performance and health of Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker. The sophomore is looking to bounce back from what was arguably his worst statistical performance of the season against Texas Tech. In that game, Mestemaker recorded his lowest quarterback rating of the year, managed fewer than three hundred passing yards for the first period in a Massive 12 fixture, and threw two interceptions. His struggles underscore the pressure on the Cowboys to execute efficiently, especially given that their offense ranks as the top scoring unit in the nation,averaging five hundred twenty-six point seven total yards per game. However, their defense simultaneously ranks near the bottom of the FBS in points allowed, creating a high-risk, high-reward dynamic for Oklahoma State that often results in wild,high-scoring affairs.

For Arizona State,the absence of receiver Omarion Miller is a significant blow to their offensive repertoire. Miller, who has amassed five hundred twenty-five receiving yards and three touchdowns, is ruled out for this contest after suffering a setback during the previous game. His production ranks second only to Reed Harris on the team, and his absence will likely impact the Sun Devils passing attack, which currently averages two hundred forty-five point eight yards per game, ranking forty-fourth in the FBS. Despite this loss, Arizona State possesses a balanced attack that relies on defensive pressure and opportunistic scoring. The team must locate alternative solutions in the passing game to keep pace with an Oklahoma State offense that averages forty point three points per game against FBS opponents. The health of quarterback Jake Fette is as well a factor, as reports indicate he may be playing through minor injuries sustained in the previous week's win.

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Betting Odds and Statistical Predictions

Betting markets reflect a closely contested battle, with Oklahoma State installed as a three and a half point favorite over Arizona State. The moneyline odds sit at negative one hundred sixty for the Cowboys and positive one hundred thirty-two for the Sun Devils,indicating a slight edge for the visitors in the eyes of oddsmakers. The over under for the game is set at sixty-three point five points, suggesting that analysts expect a moderate to high-scoring affair given the offensive capabilities of both teams. Statistical models provide a mixed bag of insights, with one model giving Oklahoma State a fifty-eight point two percent win probability while another projects a near-even contest with Arizona State covering the spread. The discrepancy in predictions highlights the volatility of this matchup and the influence of home-field advantage in Tempe.

Experts note that Arizona State has been particularly strong at home,with a four and one record at Mountain America Stadium this season, the only blemish coming against Baylor in early October. The Sun Devils defense has shown an ability to contain opponents in their own building, a trait that could be decisive if they can limit massive plays from the Cowboys. Conversely, Oklahoma State has struggled on the road, posting a two and three record in away games. This home and road split is a critical factor in the prediction landscape. If the Cowboys can clean up special teams errors and improve their coverage on defense, they have the firepower to outscore Arizona State's thirteenth-ranked Big 12 offense. However, the Sun Devils have demonstrated a knack for staying competitive and executing in clutch moments,which could allow them to pull off another upset victory on tHier home turf.