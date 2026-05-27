Sun Devil 100: How GCON founders built a Southwest powerhouse

From high school friends to Sun Devil 100 honorees, the leaders of GCON are paying it forward by mentoring current ASU engineering and construction students.

from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino Countyfrom WED 12:00 PM MDT until WED 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 GCON co-founders Gabriel Gavriilidis and Michael Godbehere were recognized as Sun Devil 100 leaders for their professional success and commitment to Arizona State University.

The founders utilize their connection with ASU as a primary staffing pipeline and mentor students to provide real-world experience in the construction industry.

"GCON was formed and founded 23 years ago. I'm an Arizona native, and we met in high school, always had our friendship," Godbehere said.

"Once we started it, it started getting a lot of momentum and talked to my wife, and we got together and decided to chase the dream of being an entrepreneur," Godbehere said. "GCON is a Southwest-based commercial general contractor. We are active in 13 states, primarily in the Southwest, from Texas to Washington.

Primarily, we are doing technology projects from semiconductor or mission-critical projects for a lot of suppliers in that market, but in the state of Arizona for a general contractor, we work with K-12 do a lot of aviation work and just general building," Godbehere said.

"I'm obviously a graduate. My son's a graduate from last week, got a whole family of Sun Devils, a great program led by industry folks I've gone to school with that continue to work in the industry real-life experience on what it takes to work in the construction industry, and it's right in our backyard and the way we're growing and people continue to move into Arizona a major pipeline for us to staff these projects and grow our company," Gavriilidis said.

As Sun Devil 100 leaders, they help to mentor and provide opportunities for ASU students. Their goal is to keep paying it forward.

"My brother, sister and I all went to ASU. We are all the first in our family to graduate with a college degree, and it's always been a strong connection for us – construction program school of engineering has really positioned for the success I've achieved in life," Godbehere said.





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