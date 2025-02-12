Sun Belt Conference Race Tightens as Playoff Push Intensifies

The Sun Belt Conference basketball race is reaching a fever pitch as teams fight for playoff contention. Arkansas State leads the way, while Old Dominion, Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, and Georgia Southern are all in the mix. James Madison and Marshall are looking to secure their playoff berths, with the latter playing five of its final six games against conference rivals.

