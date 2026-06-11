Summoners War Championship 2026 Registration Open, New Rule 'Stack Ban' Introduced

Com2uS has officially opened up registrations for the Summoners War Championship 2026, taking place in Seoul, South Korea this year. Players can sign up to take part in the event through the in-game event page, starting now and running all the way until June 29 at 12am PT. Those who enter will be selected from applicants based on their performance in World Arena Season 36 and Season 37. Regional Preliminaries begin in August, with Regional Cups in Hamburg, Toronto, and Bangkok before Seoul finals. The stated prize money is in USD, and the content of the tournament may change due to unforeseen circumstances by the organizer. A new rule called 'Stack Ban' has been added to make match dynamics far more variable and exciting. This rule allows competitors to pre-ban one Monster before each match, starting with the second match in a best-of series. Once pre-banned, that Monster is removed from the selection pool for the entire series. Players will be pushed beyond their signature decks, requiring broader Monster usage and more intricate strategic decision-making. For viewers, this translates into highly engaging matches filled with new combinations and unpredictable strategies in every set, significantly enhancing the spectator experience.

Com2uS has officially opened up registrations for the Summoners War Championship 2026 , taking place in Seoul, South Korea this year. Players can sign up to take part in the event through the in-game event page, starting now and running all the way until June 29 at 12am PT.

Those who enter will be selected from applicants based on their performance in World Arena Season 36 and Season 37. Regional Preliminaries begin in August, with Regional Cups in Hamburg, Toronto, and Bangkok before Seoul finals. The stated prize money is in USD, and the content of the tournament may change due to unforeseen circumstances by the organizer. A new rule called 'Stack Ban' has been added to make match dynamics far more variable and exciting.

This rule allows competitors to pre-ban one Monster before each match, starting with the second match in a best-of series. Once pre-banned, that Monster is removed from the selection pool for the entire series. Players will be pushed beyond their signature decks, requiring broader Monster usage and more intricate strategic decision-making. For viewers, this translates into highly engaging matches filled with new combinations and unpredictable strategies in every set, significantly enhancing the spectator experience





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Summoners War Championship 2026 Registration Open Stack Ban Regional Preliminaries Regional Cups Seoul Finals Prize Money New Rule Match Dynamics Strategic Decision-Making Viewer Experience

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