Summit Criticizes Grammy Nominees For Lack of Respect For EDM

DJ Summit publicly challenges the 2026 Grammy Awards dance nominees, claiming the categories favor pop stars over genuine electronic music producers.

DJ Summit has launched a sharp critique of the 69th annual Grammy Awards dance nominations, arguing that the Recording Academy has completely ignored authentic electronic dance music in favor of mainstream pop performers.

Speaking on the social media platform X after the full roster of nominees was officially announced on Monday morning, November 16, Summit expressed his frustration regarding the perceived lack of respect for real DJs and electronic producers in the industry.

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Zero Respect For Electronic Dance Music

Summit explicitly stated that there is zero respect for real electronic dance music and DJs within the current awards landscape. He argued that the entire dance category has been co-opted by the music industry to feature pop stars rather than the actual architects of club and festival sounds.

He emphasized that his criticism was not solely focused on his own situation but rather on a broader systemic issue. He predicted that the backlash would come from teen pop fan accounts with no real-world experience in the genre.

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Notable Artists Absent From Roster

Summit's own releases were completely absent from the roster for the best dance/electronic recording category. The nominees for this specific award included tracks by Fred Again.., Madonna, Slayyyter, Tame Impala, Tinashe, and Underscores.

His team had submitted the album "Lights Go Out" for the best dance/electronic album category, as well as two individual tracks. The track "Lights Burn Dimmer" was submitted for best dance/electronic recording, while "Don't Believe It" was submitted for best dance pop recording, yet none received nominations.

The best dance pop recording list also excluded Summit, featuring only Zara Larsson, Madonna, Raye, Slayyyter, and Tinashe. Madonna received another nomination in the best dance/electronic album category for her recent work.

Distinction Between Pop And Dance

While Summit clarified that he does not believe the nominated artists are bad musicians, he maintained a strict distinction between their work and genuine dance music. He categorized all the nominated songs as pop music rather than electronic dance music.

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He noted that the entire dance category is fueled by the broader music industry's desire to feature pop stars. This perspective highlights a growing tension between traditional EDM fans and the pop-ification of the genre in major awards shows.

Grammy Awards Broadcast Details

The 69th annual Grammy Awards are scheduled to air on Sunday, February 7, 2026. The broadcast will take place at a new time of 7 p.m. ET and 4 p.m. PT, a change designed to allow viewers on the East Coast to watch the full ceremony without staying up until midnight.