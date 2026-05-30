Summit County man holds home intruder at gunpoint until police arrive

The Summit County Sheriff's Office said they got a call about a man being violent and threatening people with scissors, which stemmed from a domestic dispute.Wh

The Summit County Sheriff's Office said they got a call about a man being violent and threatening people with scissors, which stemmed from a domestic dispute.

When they arrived, the man ran from them and eventually made his way into John Santy’s apartment. Man breaks into several Park City apartments threatening people with pair of scissors When he went outside, he saw a strange man in his apartment.

When the man wasn’t looking, Santy pulled out his gun. You can hear Santy cock his gun and tell him to get on the ground or he’ll shoot.

"He came through our back door on the second floor. I was just like, 'I have to stop this,’” Santy said. Santy didn't know at the time, but the man was running from the police and entered another apartment, climbed onto the balcony, crossed onto Santy’s balcony, and then got in through the balcony door.

"All of a sudden there's cops knocking on the door,” Santy said. "I said, 'Don't you move; you will get shot. ' And so, I went to the door, I opened it. " The sheriff’s office said that before the suspect went into Santy’s apartment, he was shot three times with less-lethal beanbag rounds.

"I was happy I was able to help out and him into custody,” Santy said. "I was actually really glad because I also didn't want to have to shoot him. But I was ready to.

" Santy said he has firearms training and is prepared to protect himself, his roommate, and whoever else. The man is currently being held in the Summit County Jail. While no formal charges have been filed, deputies are requesting that charges be filed for previous assaults on top of this most recent incident. A crash closed the northbound lanes of Mountain View Corridor at Rosecrest Road in Herriman.

Officials estimated the road would remain closed until about 3:45 p.The deputy accused the driver of violating Florida’s wireless communications while driving law by using a handheld device behind the wheel. Waterford School, a private liberal arts school in Sandy, was evacuated after receiving a bomb threat. School officials assured parents that everyone on the campFour people were hospitalized and one person was killed after a fire broke out at an Ogden home.

The Ogden Fire Department said its crews responded to the fireA man accused of killing the President and CEO of Lifetime Products,Richard David Hendrickson, and his daughter, Sally, was sentenced to prison. Michael John Lo





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