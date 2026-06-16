Summit County firefighters using AI helping detect wildfires before they spread

With wildfire danger worsening across the state, the North Summit Fire District said AI is helping it detect fires before they spread.

North Summit Fire District's fire station 22 is pictured in Summit County on Monday. With wildfire danger worsening across the state, the North Summit Fire District said AI is helping it detect fires before they spread.

AI technology scans panoramic images for smoke and alerts dispatchers immediately. PARK CITY — Even though parts of Summit County are still green, firefighters said dry conditions and recent winds are quickly increasing wildfire concerns. The North Summit Fire District has already responded to several brush fires this year, including some that started in February.

"In 25 years of doing this, I don't ever remember brush fires in February," said Tyler Rowser, a battalion chief with the North Summit Fire District. Fire crews said below-average snowpack and recent weather patterns have left vegetation more vulnerable than usual.

"The wind really pulls the moisture out of these dry grasses," Rowser said. "These grasses, it'll zap them really fast. " As the landscape dries out, firefighters are getting help from technology that watches the mountains around the clock. Two cameras mounted on mountain peaks in Summit County provide 360-degree panoramic views.

Artificial intelligence continuously scans those images for smoke and flames. When something is detected, the system alerts dispatchers and helps firefighters narrow down the fire's location.

"Once it does that, the AI system will triangulate it as best as it can to where it's at," Rowser said. "This is giving us a little bit more of a triangulated area, and then we can narrow it down to get to it faster. " The fire district recently shared a time-lapse video showing one fire that was detected by the system. Fire crews were able to respond quickly and put it out before it spread.

Fire officials said many wildfires are preventable. They urge people to avoid activities that could create sparks, including tossing cigarettes from moving vehicles or violating restrictions on open burning and fireworks. The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

Alex Cabrero is an Emmy award-winning journalist and reporter for KSL since 2004. He covers various topics and events but particularly enjoys sharing stories that show what's good in the world.





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