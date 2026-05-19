Summer Wardrobe Refresh: Kurt Geiger's Kurt’s Cabana Collection

Discover Kurt Geiger's brand-new Kurt’s Cabana summer collection, designed with colour, texture, and fun at the forefront. Featuring rainbow swimwear, fringed kaftans, oversized straw hats, and relaxed jersey sets. This elevated yet wearable accessories edit has Euro holidays, garden parties and UK staycations written all over them. Bolstered by huge amounts of colour, texture, and polish, each thoughtfully designed piece promises Euro holidays, garden parties and UK staycations written all over them. You can expect bold stripes, saturated color, rope detailing and tactile finishes like terry towelling and vinyl, making poolside-to-party styling a dream.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more With warmer weather finally on its way, there’s never been a better excuse for a wardrobe refresh and Kurt Geiger’s Kurt’s Cabana collection is bringing all the sunshine energy your summer style needs.

Designed with colour, texture and fun at the forefront, Kurt Geiger’s brand-new Kurt’s Cabana summer collection has everything you need to inject a whole load of life into your warm weather wardrobe. Summer dressing sorted! The new collection features rainbow swimwear, fringed kaftans, oversized straw hats and relaxed jersey sets for stylish pool to bar dressing.

A sun-drenched, slightly surreal take on English summer styling, this elevated yet wearable accessories edit is packed full of statement investment pieces – from Kensington bags and espadrilles to flatforms and kaftans made specifically for standing out. Oozing colour, texture and polish, each thoughtfully designed piece has Euro holidays, garden parties and UK staycations written all over them. You can expect bold stripes, saturated colour, rope detailing and tactile finishes like terry towelling and vinyl, making poolside-to-party styling a dream.

Whether you’re after a standout new bag, staple sun hat or sumptuous pair of sandals, you’ll find it all in Kurt’s Cabana. Explore our top picks from the collection below.





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Warm Weather Wardrobe Refresh Kurt Geiger’S Kurt’S Cabana Collection Summer Style Rainbow Swimwear Fringed Kaftans Oversized Straw Hats Relaxed Jersey Sets Kensington Bags Espadrilles Flatforms Kaftans Made Specifically For Standing Out Bold Stripes Saturated Color Rope Detailing Tactile Finishes

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Summer Wardrobe Refresh: Kurt Geiger's Kurt’s Cabana CollectionDiscover Kurt Geiger's brand-new Kurt’s Cabana summer collection, designed with colour, texture, and fun at the forefront. Featuring rainbow swimwear, fringed kaftans, oversized straw hats, and relaxed jersey sets. This elevated yet wearable accessories edit has Euro holidays, garden parties and UK staycations written all over them. Versatile pieces with bold stripes, saturated colour, rope detailing, and tactile finishes are sure to inject some life into your summer wardrobe. Explore our top picks from the collection below.

Read more »