R&B star Summer Walker accuses Interscope Records of wrongful monetization, seeking $20 million in damages while claiming her 2017 contract voided under California law.

R&B singer Summer Walker has escalated her bitter legal war with Interscope Records and Universal Music Group by filing a detailed countersuit. The new filing accuses the major label of wrongfully monetizing her intellectual property and social media content beyond the scope of their recording agreement. Walker seeks $20 million in damages, asserting that the label profited from assets she claims she owns outright.

This legal development formalizes Walker's assertion that her 2017 contract with Interscope is void. She invoked California's seven-year limit on personal services contracts, known as Section 2855, in August to terminate the deal. The countersuit adds specific claims for breach of contract and unjust enrichment to the ongoing dispute, which began when Walker sought to end her professional relationship with the label.

Also read Summer Walker Files $20 Million Cross-Complaint Against Interscope

At the heart of the litigation is the allegation that Interscope improperly exploited Walker's digital assets. While the original contract granted the label rights to promote and exploit her music, Walker argues it did not confer ownership of her personal digital materials. She contends that Interscope reposted her content on YouTube and other platforms to generate revenue without her consent. The lawsuit states that these actions constituted a breach of the limited rights granted in the 2017 agreement.

The countersuit explicitly states that Interscope's rights to use Walker's name and likeness were restricted to authorized promotional purposes. It argues that these limited contractual rights did not give the label unrestricted ownership or monetization rights over excluded digital assets. Walker claims that as a direct result of this conduct, the label wrongfully obtained revenues attributable to property in which she held superior ownership. The legal papers demand that Interscope return the profits made from this content, a figure that will likely be determined through evidence discovery.

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Interscope Records has aggressively defended its position by filing a cross-complaint earlier this year. The label alleges that Walker owes $50 million for failing to fulfill her five-album commitment. This counter-suit relies on a 1987 amendment to California labor law that permits labels to sue for damages if an artist exits a deal after seven years but before completing all obligations. Interscope argues that Walker has only delivered three projects since signing in 2017.

The label maintains that Walker's exit constitutes a breach of contract that justifies the substantial damages claim. In a statement regarding the litigation, Interscope representatives emphasized that Walker approached the relationship in good faith but that the label is equally entitled to challenge her interpretation of the agreement. They stated that their cross-complaint seeks accountability for the alleged unauthorized exploitation of her creative assets and the revenues generated from them.

The legal conflict also extends to Walker's management firm, LVRN, with which she jointly signed the 2017 agreement. Walker has accused the firm of skimming money from her music, touring, and merchandise revenues. This allegation adds significant complexity to the dispute, suggesting financial irregularities across multiple entities associated with the artist. The simultaneous litigation against both the record label and the management company indicates a comprehensive effort by Walker to recover lost earnings.

Both parties are now locked in a financial confrontation with substantial monetary settlements on the line. The legal proceedings will focus heavily on whether the seven-year exemption applies to Walker's specific contractual obligations and whether Interscope's use of her digital content violated the original terms. The outcome of these cases could have significant implications for artist-label relationships and the enforcement of California labor laws in the music industry.

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Walker's legal strategy appears to be centered on reclaiming control over her creative works and financial interests after seven years with the label. By citing the expiration of the statutory limit, she aims to nullify the deal and assert her ownership over her brand and digital presence. The case highlights the growing conflict over digital assets and the financial aftermath of an artist declaring a contract void.

The dispute underscores the challenges artists face when navigating long-term contracts in an evolving digital landscape. Walker's claims suggest that traditional recording agreements may not adequately protect artists' rights to their personal digital content. The ongoing litigation will likely set precedents for how labels and artists interpret ownership rights over social media content and digital intellectual property.

As the legal battle continues, both sides are preparing for a prolonged court fight. The $20 million claim by Walker and the $50 million counterclaim by Interscope highlight the high stakes involved. The resolution of this dispute will not only determine the financial outcomes for both parties but also potentially reshape the dynamics of power between major record labels and individual artists in California.