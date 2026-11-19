Summer Walker filed a $20 million cross-complaint against Interscope, escalating a battle that began last month when the label first sued the singer.

, claiming she would owe $50 million if she followed through on a plan to abandon her 2017 recording contract, which industry experts, alleges that Interscope received only limited rights to use Walker’s name, image, and likeness for promotional purposes under a recording agreement she first signed on Nov. 1, 2017.

Walker argues that the contract did not grant the label unrestricted rights to profit from her identity or independently created content. She claims Interscope breached the agreement by collecting revenue from her independently created audiovisual recordings, digital content, and personal YouTube channel assets.

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Walker, who recently invoked a California labor law known as the “seven-year rule” to terminate her recording contract, is seeking a court declaration that the agreement became unenforceable over the summer, when she notified Interscope of her decision. She also wants the court to affirm her ownership of the disputed assets. The cross-complaint seeks at least $20 million in damages for the alleged breach of contract alone.

It also demands that Interscope’s parent company, Universal Music Group, surrender any profits it improperly earned from the disputed digital assets. The amount of those profits “is unknown and cannot be ascertained without an accounting,” the lawsuit says.

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“Summer has always approached her relationship with Interscope in good faith, and she remains appreciative of the role the label has played in her career. However, that relationship does not give Interscope unlimited rights over her creative work or the revenues generated from it,” Walker’s lawyer, Keith Moten, tells.

“Interscope has asserted its interpretation of the parties’ agreement, and Summer is equally entitled to challenge conduct that we believe exceeds the rights granted under that agreement. Our cross-complaint seeks accountability for the alleged unauthorized exploitation of her creative assets and the revenues generated from it.

”“While we remain hopeful that our ongoing discussions will lead to an amicable resolution, the statutory deadline makes it necessary to file suit in order to preserve the terms of our contract,” an Interscope spokesperson toldlast month.

“We have great respect for Summer and her music and would welcome the opportunity to continue our successful partnership. ” The legal fight erupted when Walker sent her written notice to Interscope, saying she would stop working under their agreement.

“This letter shall serve as official notice that, effective Aug. 27, 2026, Ms. Walker will no longer render service under the agreement by reason of the fact that the agreement is no longer enforceable,” the letter said, according to court filings. Interscope went to court, claiming that Walker’s “failure to deliver” all the recordings required under her contract left her liable for damages.

According to Interscope’s complaint, Walker’s original 2017 agreement and subsequent amendments obligated her to deliver five studio albums, with her earlier projects,The contract dispute follows years of scrutiny of Walker’s record deal. Music industry experts who reviewed a draft of the agreement fordescribed its terms as “brutal,” with an uncertain duration and little flexibility for the singer. The final contract, also obtained by, contained similarly restrictive terms.

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Walker was set to receive an initial advance of just $110,000, with larger advances for subsequent albums. Her royalty rate for her first two albums was set at 16 percent, meaning she would receive 16 cents for every dollar in applicable royalty revenue, but only after recouping her advance and other costs charged against her earnings.

Fingers Point to RFK Jr. as U.S. Loses Measles Elimination Status Walker also is suing the independent label and management company Love Renaissance Records, known as LVRN, that signed her when she was 19 years old. The deal with Interscope was a subsequent joint venture.in Georgia in August, claiming the label locked her into an onerous contract, misappropriated money from her budgets, and denied her access to revenue generated by Amazon and YouTube webpages featuring her name and likeness.

“The LVRN Agreement granted particularly oppressive and extensive rights to defendant, and controlling influence over Walker,” the lawsuit filed in Atlanta said. “Defendant has breached its fiduciary duties of good faith and fair dealing so severely as to cause a breach of the agreement by defendant. ” LVRN recently filed a counterclaim for breach of contract against Walker.

“Walker has acted in bad faith and been stubbornly litigious, such that LVRN is entitled to recover its resulting attorneys’ fees,” the new filing said. It’s asking the court to dismiss Walker’s original complaint, rule in its favor on the breach of contract counterclaim, and award damages in an amount to be determined at trial.

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