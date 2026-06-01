Summer Trips to Take Advantage of the Longer Season

With an earlier-than-usual end to fall and a later-than-usual Labor Day, summer 2026 is shaping up to be longer than most. Whether you're looking for relaxation, adventure, or culture, there are plenty of summer trips to choose from. From the beaches of Greece to the museums of France, and from the harbor towns of Michigan to the miradouros of Portugal, there's something for everyone. So why not start planning your summer trip today and take advantage of the extra time?

Summer 2026 is longer than most, thanks to an earlier-than-usual end to fall and a later-than-usual Labor Day. With that in mind, many are planning summer trips to take full advantage of the extra time.

If you're looking for some travel inspiration or summer vacation destinations to add to your wishlist, look no further. Whether you're hitting the beach in New York or Massachusetts, going sightseeing in Portugal, or popping over to some under-the-radar Greek island gems, here's a look at the summer trips that are making waves.

One traveler is heading back to Greece around the August holiday to visit the easternmost Cycladic island of Amorgos, known for its secluded beaches carved into a rocky, rugged terrain. Another is returning to the butterfly-shaped island of Astypalaia, which boasts a beautiful chora, wild beaches, and some of the best meatballs in the world.

A third traveler is bound for the Côte d'Azur in France, where the Renoir, Chagall, and Matisse museums are all within reach, and the sea is just a short walk away. For those looking to explore within the US, Harbor Springs, Michigan, is a great destination, with its storybook harbor towns, unrivaled outdoor adventure, and relaxed luxury year-round. And for a taste of Portugal, Lisbon is a must-visit, with its stunning miradouros, traditional Fado music, and delicious pastries.

Finally, a group of friends is heading to Gloucester, Massachusetts, for a week of seafood, ice cream, and beach time. Whether you're looking for relaxation, adventure, or culture, these summer trips have something for everyone. With the extra time afforded by the longer summer, you can take your time exploring the world and making unforgettable memories. So why not start planning your summer trip today





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Summer Trips Travel Inspiration Summer Vacation Destinations Greece Amorgos Astypalaia Côte D'azur Harbor Springs Michigan Lisbon Portugal Gloucester Massachusetts Relaxation Adventure Culture

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