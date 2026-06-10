Summer Sunscreen, Tote Bag, Swim Shorts, and More

A review of a mineral spray sunscreen, a favorite tote bag, swim shorts, and a coloring book.

Summer is here and for someone like me who tries to spend as much time outdoors as possible when it's warm, that means it's time for more sunscreen than usual.

I normally avoid spray sunscreens in favor of lotions because sprays are usually aerosols (not great for the environment), the formulas tend to be sticky, and they're difficult to apply thoroughly, especially on a windy beach. But I've always appreciated how convenient they are; they're also helpful for getting your back and shoulders if you're by yourself. I've been trying this mineral spray sunscreen for the past few weeks, and I'm really into it.

It goes on feeling no different from a cream formula with the added ease of a nonaerosol spray. It's not sticky and rubs thoroughly into my skin after I spray it on. I had my husband try it this past weekend for an afternoon at the river because he is notoriously picky about how sunscreen feels; he told me it was one of his favorites he had ever tried because it felt so lightweight and nongreasy.

The formula and application reminded us of an amazing bottle of we bought during our honeymoon in Greece - essentially a cream sunscreen packaged in a spray bottle - that I've never been able to find in the United States. And even though it's a mineral formula, it doesn't leave much of a white cast (with the caveat that I don't have particularly dark skin). It's the first mineral spray sunscreen I've tried, so I've been genuinely impressed.

But now I'm planning to try some mineral sprays from other brands, like All my friends are likely sick and tired of hearing me complain about my hand, wrist, and arm issues, but nevertheless, they persist. I'm trying to get back into physical therapy, but in the meantime, I've relied heavily on. So I was excited when the brand launched some variations earlier this month.

The one I have now covers just my wrist and thumb, so I'm very interested in the single-finger sleeves for my other achy digits, even if, admittedly, they look quite silly. The new elbow and wrist sleeves also look handy for targeting specific sore areas. I bought this tote when I saw Waxahatchee and MJ Lenderman a couple of months ago, and it has become my absolute favorite bag.

The one I have is printed with their tour artwork, which is lovely - if you're a fan, you can still - but the bag itself is amazing regardless. It's made by Los Angeles Apparel from 100 percent cotton, and you can order a nonbranded one for yourself in 12 different colors. What makes this bag great is how capacious it is without becoming cumbersome.

It's about double the size of a normal tote but still maintains a low-key, slouchy vibe. I can fit a sweater or hoodie inside it without the bag looking stuffed, but it's not so large that it's ridiculously oversize for my daily essentials. I've also used it when I needed to schlep some extra stuff, like a towel and a change of clothes on a recent white-water-rafting trip.

I appreciate how the wide straps don't dig into my shoulders when I'm carrying it. While they weren't exactly what I was looking for in swim shorts, I do like them quite a bit and want to give them a shout-out. They're basically a more lightweight (potentially better) version of the Patagonia Baggies. They're quick-drying, have an elastic waist, and aren't too short.

I wore them to hang out on the river this past weekend and loved how they felt light and airy in the hot afternoon but not so delicate I had to worry about damaging them. I wouldn't wear these for swimming - they're too loose and baggy - but they are perfect for layering over a swimsuit. I would definitely consider wearing them for water activities like kayaking or but you may get wet.

I've always worn my Baggies for those, but the Ocean Breeze Short fits me better and is easier to move around in; the Baggies can sometimes feel a little stiff, and as I am a fairly pear-shaped woman, they don't always seem to fit me quite right. I also appreciate that the Ocean Breeze shorts have pockets, including a hidden zip pocket that would be perfect for stashing keys or other valuables you don't want to lose while out adventuring.

As every cat owner knows, our pets love to lie right on top of our computers or keyboards while we're trying to work. Rather than constantly kicking them out, I put this Tuft & Paw bed on the corner of my desk so the cats would have a dedicated place to hang out with me while I'm working. It hasn't resolved their lying-on-keyboard instincts, but it has reduced them.

The bed is made of molded foam covered in shearling, and it's the perfect size and shape for them to cuddle up in. Coloring has been my go-to low-key hobby for a year or so - throwing on a podcast and spending an hour coloring is genuinely so relaxing - and I've been itching for a new book.

I picked up the Autumnalwood coloring book a few weeks ago, and it's downright delightful with magical illustrations of adorable mushrooms, wizard frogs, and mystical fairies





NYMag / 🏆 111. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sunscreen Mineral Spray Sunscreen Tote Bag Swim Shorts Autumnalwood Coloring Book Relaxing Hobby Magical Illustrations

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

This Innovative Lip Sunscreen Is a Go-To for Supple (& Protected) Summer PoutsGoodbye chalky finishes, hello gloss & shine.

Read more »

The Summer Bag Trend Every Celebrity Seems to Agree OnFinally, an affordable celebrity status symbol.

Read more »

13 Summer Essentials to Pack in Your Beach Bag, Cooler, or Carry-OnCVS has rounded up 13 must-haves worthy of a spot in your beach bag, cooler or carry-on this season, including editor-approved staples for a summer afternoon.

Read more »

Dave Chappelle's 'Summer Camp' comedy shows returning to Ohio this summerComedian Dave Chappelle is bringing his 'Summer Camp' comedy shows back to the Ohio cornfields for the sixth year running.What began in 2020 as a pandemic-era e

Read more »