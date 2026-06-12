Summer Stain Removal: Expert Tips to Get Rid of Pesky Marks

Cleaning expert Lynsey Crombie shares her top tips for removing common summer stains, including foundation marks, lipstick stains, mascara mishaps, white deodorant marks, and yellow underarm stains using simple products found in your kitchen cupboard.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more The warmer months are finally upon us, meaning lighter and brighter clothes - and the pesky stains that come with them.

From foundation marks on collars to yellow patches under the arms of your favourite top, these everyday stains can quickly ruin clothing if left untreated. But fortunately, cleaning expert Lynsey Crombie has revealed that most can be removed using simple products already sitting in your kitchen cupboard. Summer clothes tend to be lighter, brighter and more delicate, says Crombie, 47.

But with a few simple tricks, most makeup and deodorant marks can be removed before they have a chance to ruin your favourite outfit. She warned that, when treating stains, speed is of the utmost importance: The biggest mistake people make is waiting too long, she told the Daily Mail. The longer a stain sits, especially in warm weather, the more chance it has of becoming permanent. Quick action is always your best defence.

Cleaning expert Lynsey Crombie has revealed her top tips to rid your summer clothes of pesky stains Foundation Stains Everyone knows how easy it is to get makeup on clothes - and using Crombie's cleaning hack, it can be just as easy to get off. Whether it's foundation, bronzer or concealer, makeup stains are often oil-based, which means they must be broken down before washing. My go-to product is micellar water, the expert said.

It's designed to dissolve makeup on your skin, so it works brilliantly on fabric too. Simply blot the stain gently, apply micellar water and rinse before washing. If you don't have micellar water, washing-up liquid works just as well. Because it cuts through grease, it's fantastic at lifting makeup residue from clothing, she explained.

Lipstick Marks But while foundation and other skin makeup can be relatively easy to remove, lipstick contains oils, waxes and pigments, making it one of the trickiest beauty stains. Resist the temptation to rub, Crombie warned, adding: You'll only spread the stain further. Instead, her best method involves gently applying a small amount of washing-up liquid, working it into the fabric and rinsing before washing.

Mascara Mishaps Many opt for waterproof mascaras, which can be hard to tackle when stained on clothes because the product sticks to fibres. However, Lynsey says one common household product can typically fix the issue in no time. A little micellar water applied to a clean cloth can work wonders, said Crombie. Just dab rather than scrub.

White Deodorant Marks White deodorant marks are one of summer's most common frustrations, but they're actually solvable in seconds. If you've just put your top on and spotted a deodorant mark, don't panic, the expert said. Often simply rubbing the fabric against itself is enough to lift the residue. For more stubborn marks, use a damp microfibre cloth or a small amount of white vinegar.

Yellow Underarm Stains Yellowing under the arms is usually caused by a reaction between sweat and ingredients found in antiperspirants. They look impossible to remove but they're often surprisingly easy to tackle, the expert said. Her favourite solution is a simple bicarbonate of soda paste. Crombie's mixture includes: Two tablespoons of bicarbonate of soda and enough water to form a paste.

Apply to the stain, leave for 30 minutes and wash as normal. And for the more stubborn yellow marks, add white vinegar, which can also help break them down.





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Summer Stain Removal Lynsey Crombie Foundation Marks Lipstick Stains Mascara Mishaps White Deodorant Marks Yellow Underarm Stains

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