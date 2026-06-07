The Gophers will host another key official visit weekend for their 2027 class.

Lennox wide receiver Drake Mikkelsen catches the ball during the first quarter on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, at Dakota Dome in Vermillion, South Dakota.

| Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images The Gophers took a break from official visits to host their team camp in the first weekend of June, and they have one final summer splash weekend from June 12 to 14. The list of visitors has changed a lot over the last few weeks, but there are still 14 players from the class of 2027 set to visit. Let's break it down.

There were a handful of players who were originally scheduled to visit Minnesota this weekend, but their plans have changed. Georgia corner Omarion Wallace and Ohio D-lineman Carter Napier committed to Pitt, Illinois linebacker Matthew Brady committed to Michigan State, and numerous other players like Alijah Shaw, Delontay Williams and Brien Walker are just no longer expected to visit. Aime is the highest-rated uncommitted prospect scheduled to visit the Gophers this upcoming weekend.

He's a 6-foot-4 edge from New Jersey, and he's the 745-best prospect in the country, according to the latest 247Sports Composite. He'll be coming off official visits to Pittsburgh and Rutgers. German plays running back and cornerback at the high school level, but he's being recruited as a corner as the collegiate level. He has already taken an official visit to North Carolina and Louisville.

All signs point towards him making it to his Gophers visit, as they currently have two cornerbacks committed to the class. Jyden and Jammi German pose for a photo at Fort Myers High School on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. | Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News / USA TODAY NETWORKFehoko has been a highly-touted prospect for a while, dating back to an offer from Tennessee as an eighth grader.

He's a dominant force at 6-foot-1, 275 pounds, and he'd be an intriguing addition to Minnesota's class. He was already on campus for an unofficial visit in April, and it looks like the Gophers will be competing against Washington State for his commitment. Minnesota has hit Iowa hard in the 2027 cycle, and Paulsen could be its next commitment. Listed at 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, he had a productive junior season with 40 total tackles, 17 TFLs and 5 sacks.

He'll be coming off official visits to Iowa State and Illinois before he makes it to the Twin Cities. Ward is a late-rising D-line prospect from Georgia. Listed at 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, he has already visited Rutgers, and the Gophers have been battling against Michigan State to get him on campus for an official visit. Jett Feeney, QB Greg Hargrow, RB Official visits are still key for committed prospects, and the Gophers will have nine on campus.

The Moorhead contingent of Feeney, Mack, Walkwer and Reich will all be on campus alongside the four-star tight end duo of Bakko and Mikkelsen. Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendationsTony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins.

His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.





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