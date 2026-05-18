Summer Sale Roundup

A variety of popular brands and retailers are offering various discounts on their summer-ready products

On-sale linen is always a good idea with J.Crew , as pants, shorts, and shirts are in abundance through their 'Summer Kickoff Sale'. You can take an extra 40 percent off on-sale linen and J.Crew members can enjoy an extra 20 percent off one REI Outlet item.

Our travel and outdoor writer rounded up all her top picks for outdoor gear and beauty products. Plus, thousands of home furnishings and beauty products are up to 40 percent and 25 percent off respectively, making this a perfect time to stock up for summer





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J.Crew REI Co-Op Old Navy Dermstore Bright Start Mattresses Workshops And Ceremonies

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