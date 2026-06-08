Summer’s hottest products for healthy living, worry-free travel, and plenty of family fun

Summer is officially here, and that means road trips, pool days, family vacations and plenty of time spent outdoors. To help make the season a little healthier

Summer is officially here, and that means road trips, pool days, family vacations, and plenty of time spent outdoors. To help make the season a little healthier and easier, lifestyle expert and registered dietitian Gisela Bouvier shared some of her favorite trending products for summer.

At the top of Bouvier’s list were products designed to support digestive health, including Lifeway Kefir and Lifeway Farmer Cheese.

“Gut health is always trending,” Bouvier said. “These products may help support a balanced and diverse microbiome as part of a healthy diet. ” She highlighted kefir as a nutrient-rich option packed with probiotics, protein, and essential vitamins, while Lifeway’s farmer cheese offers a creamy, versatile ingredient for summer snacks and recipes. At the top of Bouvier’s list were products designed to support digestive health, including Lifeway Kefir and Lifeway Farmer Cheese.

Another favorite? Olipop! The popular prebiotic soda brand that combines nostalgic flavors with added fiber and lower sugar content. The beverages contain 6 to 9 grams of fiber per can and come in flavors ranging from Classic Cola and Ginger Ale to seasonal options like Raspberry Sherbet and Blackberry Vanilla.

For families constantly on the move, Bouvier recommends keeping protein-rich snacks on hand. One option is Prima, an ancestral-inspired protein bar made with grass-fed protein, raw honey, and other whole-food ingredients. Each bar contains 21 grams of protein, making it a convenient choice for road trips, outdoor adventures, or busy afternoons.

With vacation season in full swing, Bouvier also highlighted Medjet memberships, which provide medical transport services that can help travelers return to a hospital closer to home if serious illness or injury occurs while traveling. Whether it’s supporting gut health, finding smarter snack options, or preparing for summer travel, Bouvier’s picks are designed to help families stay healthy while making the most of the season.

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