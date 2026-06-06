Summer Recipe Collection: Crispy Fish Tacos, Tropical Sides, and Coconut Margaritas

A curated selection of summer recipes featuring crispy lime and coriander fish tacos with multiple fresh sides, a frozen coconut margarita, and a passionfruit coconut three-milk cake. The recipes emphasize vibrant, zesty flavors and fresh ingredients, perfect for festive gatherings.
Discover a vibrant collection of summer recipes designed to bring fresh, zesty flavors to your table. The star is the Lime and Coriander Crispy Fish Tacos , featuring sustainably caught white fish fillets marinated in a vibrant mixture of coriander, jalapeños, and lime zest, then crisped to perfection.
The tacos are assembled with charred flour tortillas, fresh cabbage, radish, and a final squeeze of lime. To complement the main dish, several optional side dishes are offered, including Pickled Jalapeños, a Lime and Coriander Crema, a Spicy Margarita Avocado Salsa, and Lime and Dill Pickled Onions. For drinks, a Frozen Coconut Margarita provides a tropical, refreshing cocktail.
The meal is finished with a decadent Passionfruit and Coconut Three Milk Cake, a tropical twist on the classic tres leches, soaked in a blend of coconut milk, milk, and condensed milk, and topped with a passionfruit syrup. Each recipe includes clear instructions and serving suggestions, emphasizing fresh ingredients and bold combinations ideal for a summer fiesta
Fish Tacos Summer Recipes Lime And Coriander Crispy Fish Coconut Margarita Three Milk Cake Passionfruit Pickled Jalapeños Avocado Salsa Crema Tropical
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