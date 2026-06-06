Summer Mood-Boosting Fashion: Vibrant Prints, Zesty Colors, and Playful Co-ords

Explore a handpicked selection of summer clothing and accessories designed to lift your spirits. This guide spotlights feel-good fashion featuring bold prints, bright hues, and matching co-ordinate sets, with prices ranging from budget-friendly to luxury. Find inspiration for complete outfits from brands like ASOS, Farm Rio, Mint Velvet, Zara, and more, all curated by style editors.

Discover the latest trends in summer fashion with a curated selection of vibrant and playful outfits. From fluffy animal prints to zesty colors and cute co-ordinates, this guide offers a variety of options to boost your mood and style.

Key pieces include a ribbed vest and Havana sandals from ASOS DESIGN, a rainbow skirt from Farm Rio, and beaded earrings from Completedworks. Accessorize with an H&M necklace, a Line and Current bangle, and an Oliver Bonas shopper bag. For a more relaxed vibe, consider Mint Velvet's crochet knit top and shorts paired with River Island sandals and an ASOS tote bag. Matalan adds affordable earrings to the mix.

Another ensemble features an M&S striped sweatshirt with The Fold's oversized shirt, an Essential Antwerp A-line skirt, M&S boat shoes, and ASOS DESIGN bangles. For evening wear, a Rixo georgette dress is combined with Whistle kitten mules, Mango earrings, and a River Island beaded clutch. A more budget-friendly dress option comes from Mango alongside a Matalan pouch bag and the same Mango earrings.

Hobbs presents a court shoe and a Cressida dress, while White Stuff offers a beach scarf on sale. Alohas contributes ballet flats.

Finally, a Zara fringed jacket and skirt are matched with Mint Velvet flip-flop heels. The overall theme is joyful, colorful, and practical for the season, emphasizing statement prints, co-ordinated sets, and versatile accessories. The article credits makeup by Caroline Piasecki using Nars, hair by Federico Ghezzi using Bumble and Bumble, model Valeria at IMG, dogs Connie and Pickle Palmer, and cat Daphne Dearden-Howell





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Summer Fashion Mood-Boosting Outfits Vibrant Prints Co-Ordinate Sets Colorful Clothing ASOS Farm Rio Mint Velvet Zara Accessories

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Summer Mood-Boosting Fashion: Bright Prints, Zesty Colours and Cute Co-ordsA curated shopping guide to summer fashion, highlighting cheerful prints, bold hues, and matching outfit sets to enhance your mood. Discover a diverse array of clothing, bags, jewelry, and shoes from brands like ASOS, Farm Rio, Mango, and more, complete with prices and shopping links.

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