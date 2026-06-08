Summer-like heat and humidity move into the Wiregrass this week

Temperatures climb into the middle 90s by week’s end as rain chances stay mostly low.

- The official start of summer is just a few weeks away, and the Wiregrass forecast is already delivering the heat and humidity that comes with the season.

While most of this week will stay relatively dry, temperatures will climb steadily, reaching the middle 90s by Friday.brings partly sunny skies with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible, but rain chances remain minimal at just 10%. Expect a high near 91° with light winds from the south-southwest. Overnight, it will be mostly cloudy with a low near 73°.offers your best chance for rain this week.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon, with a 40% chance of precipitation. Highs will be slightly cooler, reaching near 88°. This is the day to keep an eye on if you’re planning outdoor activities — pop-up downpours are possible, so stay weather aware.will see rain chances drop and temperatures soar. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a few stray showers and thunderstorms possible , with a high near 91°.

Thursday and Friday will be mostly dry with only a 10% chance of showers, but highs will climb to 93° and 94° respectively. The combination of heat and humidity will make it feel even warmer, so plan accordingly for outdoor activities — stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade.brings a slight uptick in rain chances as moisture returns to the area. Saturday will be partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible and a high near 93°.

Sunday will see scattered showers and thunderstorms develop with a high near 91°.will remain relatively calm. Monday’s coastal forecast shows partly sunny skies with light chop on coastal lakes and bays. Winds will be light from the east, turning southeast late, with seas offshore at 2 feet. The Atlantic basin remains quiet with no immediate threats for tropical development.

A few disturbances on the Pacific side of Central America will bear watching over the next week or two, but no tropical development in the Atlantic basin is expected anytime soon. Download the WTVY News4 app to get alerts and stories the moment they are published. Available for FREE in theKelley Gore dies, husband charged with murder





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