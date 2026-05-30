Summer is here: Top garden furniture picks for a sunny season

Discover the best garden furniture for a comfortable and stylish outdoor experience. From reclining sun loungers to hanging egg chairs, we've got you covered. Learn more about the Helsinki Set of 2 Reclining Sun Lounger Chairs from Dunelm and other top picks for a perfect summer.

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The current heatwave is a clear indication that summer is here to stay, and for those seeking the perfect garden furniture to enjoy the sunny weather, the Helsinki Set of 2 Reclining Sun Lounger Chairs from Dunelm has become a top-seller. This affordable and comfortable design has made it a must-have for outdoor relaxing this summer.

The loungers are designed to offer a weightless feel for optimal relaxation, featuring a smooth reclining mechanism for easy adjustment from upright to laid-back positions. Whether you've got a garden or a balcony to enjoy the summer heat, ensuring you've got a comfortable seat to enjoy a cold drink, read your book or simply relax in the sun is a must.

Dunelm's Helsinki Reclining Sun Lounger Chairs have been described by shoppers as 'superbly comfortable' and a total steal at just £65 for two. Thanks to the current warm weather, they're selling like hot cakes. The loungers feature an adjustable backrest to help you achieve the perfect level of reclining, supporting your legs and feet as you descend into total relaxation.

They've also got a cushioned headrest to support your head and neck, ideal if you're catching some rays or sinking into an afternoon nap. Constructed from durable materials designed to withstand hot weather and rainy days, these hardy loungers promise longevity without compromising on style or comfort. And when you're ready to pack away, the Helsinki chairs easily fold flat for simple and space-saving storage.

In fact, some reviewers note how compact they are for throwing in the car and taking elsewhere, with one writing how they're 'light and easy to carry', making them perfectly suited to camping or picnics. But most just love them for kicking back and relaxing at home, raving of the stylish design and comfortable design.

One five-star reviewer wrote: 'Bought these chairs last summer, they have been fantastic, I've taken them on holiday and used them at home, very comfortable easy to move about just great chairs. Highly recommend them.

' 'Amazing chair, I went back to buy another one because my husband was so jealous! Very comfortable, good quality, has survived a few nights I've accidentally left outside!

' wrote a second. 'The chairs have been a great buy,' raved a third. 'They are so comfortable and breathable, comes with small head cushion and have not needed any other cushion. Have found myself nodding off in them.

Should have bought these sooner!

' More Dunelm outdoor furniture picks are available, including the Helsinki Reclining Sun Lounger Chair and the Milan Rattan Effect Bistro Set, which is currently reduced by 30 per cent. The Singapore Hanging Egg Chair is also on offer with an impressive £75 discount. Whether you're looking to upgrade your outdoor dining setup or simply want a comfortable seat to enjoy the summer heat, these products are sure to meet your needs.





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Garden Furniture Summer Outdoor Relaxing Dunelm Helsinki Set Of 2 Reclining Sun Lounger Chairs Milan Rattan Effect Bistro Set Singapore Hanging Egg Chair

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