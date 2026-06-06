Summer in Britain: Unmissable Events from Concerts to Festivals

A curated guide to the best summer events across the UK, including Harry Styles' Wembley concerts, David Byrne's outdoor performance, a Frida Kahlo exhibition, and unique festivals like the World Stone Skimming Championships. Find details on dates, venues, ticket prices, and highlights for music, theatre, art, literature, and food events.

The stadium show If you’ve been convinced by our cover story that Harry Styles is the jolliest man in Britain, try seeing him at his 12-night Wembley run.

There are seats, from £201, for 4 July. The outdoor gig To see another singer who loves crazy clothes and funny dance moves, David Byrne is at The Piece Hall – the Venetian-looking outdoor venue in Halifax – on 18 July, tickets from £141. Pricey, but a Once In A Lifetime opportunity. The novel Villa Coco by Andrew Sean Greer is out this month and is described by its author as a ‘charm novel’.

It’s about a hapless young man who works for a bonkers Italian aristo. Fans include David Sedaris and Kate Atkinson. Tick, tick, tick. The memoir Happy Land by Tim Bird is as merry as its title suggests.

It’s the memoir of a Dover-born writer who moved to Finland – aka the ‘world’s happiest country’ – in 1982 and it’s full of fun facts. The play Margot Robbie liked 1536 – the debut play by young Brit playwright Ava Pickett – so much, she decided to produce it for the West End.

Good call, Margot. The piece – about three young Tudor women in an Essex village – is funny, clever and selling out. Grab tickets, from £95, quickly. It’s at the Ambassadors Theatre, London, until 1 Aug.

The big exhibitionFrida: The Making Of An Icon, is, no surprise, a Frida Kahlo show. It’s at Tate Modern and features more than 30 works. Tickets are £25. From 28 June.

The mystery Murder At The Spirit Lounge by Jess Kidd, published last month, is proper, joyous, cosy crime, about a seance gone wrong. Silly and readable. The free show Cutting costs? Handpicked, an exhibition of flower paintings at Kettle’s Yard in Cambridge is uplifting – and free.

There are pieces by Vanessa Bell and Henri Rousseau and it’s on until 6 September. The retrospective The Pembrokeshire-born artist Gwen John was recently described by the BBC as a ‘reclusive spinster’ – which, given she was also the mistress/muse/model of the French sculptor Auguste Rodin for a decade, seems harsh. Anyway, there’s a retrospective of her excellent paintings at the National Museum Cardiff. Tickets start at £11 and it closes on 28 June; go while you can.

The weird one On 5 Sept, oddballs should head to Easdale Island, on Scotland’s west coast, for the 43rd edition of the World Stone Skimming Championships. The event involves 400 participants skimming stones, but spots are so in-demand that entry is decided by ballot. You can watch, though, and for free. The cinema The Taybank, a hotel on the banks of the River Tay in Perthshire, hosts what must be the country’s prettiest outdoor cinema in its gardens.

This summer it is showing feel-good films such as Good Will Hunting on 20 July and Notting Hill on 3 August. Also, they have a pizza oven and tents in case it rains. Tickets are £10. The history festivalBoffins unite – and head southwest to Salisbury for Chalke, the UK’s largest history festival.

Speakers include Mary Beard, Tom Holland and Antony Beevor. Tickets from £29. From 22 to 28 June. The crime-writing festival Want to channel your inner Patricia Cornwell?

This year Shetland Noir – in Lerwick, on Britain’s most northern islands – is on from 11 to 14 June. The first-class line-up of talks and workshops includes Lee Child, Louise Penny and Ann Cleeves. Day tickets are £60.50. The all rounder The Cornish Rock Oyster festival has it all: a cooking tent with demos by the likes of Rick Stein; a wellness tent with meditation and sound baths; and music sets by stars such as Scissor Sisters.

The whole thing takes place in the grounds of 17th century Dinham House from 23 to 26 July; tickets from £65. The series Can’t be bothered to leave the house? Fair. Thankfully, Ted Lasso, aka the happiest show on telly, is back on Apple TV on 5 August for a fourth season.

Bliss. Ticket prices and availability correct at time of going to press. thenatchdl, deagreez, getty images





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

< 5 Keywords >

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Diana Shnaider’s French Open Style Is UnmissableThis year the 22-year-old Russian-born player switched endorsement deals from Adidas to Yonex.

Read more »

Summer at Sensorio is a glowing stretch of ethereal evening eventsThe celebrated Paso Robles art installation is marking seven stunning years in 2026.

Read more »

The Best Swimsuits Our Editors Wear Summer After SummerDiscover the top-rated swimsuits that our editors swear by, and find out why they're perfect for both beach and pool days.

Read more »

Alamo Drafthouse Unveils Packed Summer Lineup of Films, Events, and Community FunAlamo Drafthouse is kicking off a packed summer lineup designed to keep Austin audiences entertained all season long. From Pride Month celebrations and family-f

Read more »