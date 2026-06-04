Summer hunger gap collides with new SNAP cuts

SNAP participation is down nearly 9% since the signing of the One Big Beautiful Bill, leaving food banks scrambling to meet rising demand this summer.

Food banks across the country are bracing for a surge in demand this summer as childhood hunger, already a seasonal challenge, collides with new federal cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

This summer marks the first in which new SNAP provisions from the One Big Beautiful Bill are in effect. Participation in the program is down nearly 9% since the bill's signing last year, a drop that equals about 3.5 million people, according to one estimate from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

"You're going to see families that lose their benefits and they don't know how to feed their kids," said Julie Carneal, CEO of Open M Ministry in Akron, Ohio. RELATED STORY | Trump administration faces lawsuit over sugary food ban in SNAP The law cuts SNAP funding by 20% over the next 10 years. It also includes stricter work requirements to qualify for the food benefit and shifts more costs to states.

"This has been the most significant rollback in federal nutrition programs in the country's history," said Ron Meehan, the government relations manager for Feeding Colorado. Jamie Bussel, a senior program officer with the philanthropic Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, said states are already feeling the pressure.

"Some states are reconsidering the work requirements. Other states are having to tap into reserve funding. That's funding that's not going to be able to be placed elsewhere," Bussel said.

"There are just all of these ripple effects now with the cost essentially being pushed over to the states in ways that we've never seen. " Summer spike in childhood hunger The summer months typically intensify the problem. When school is out, millions of children lose access to free and reduced-price meals they rely on during the school year. Families often turn to SNAP to fill that gap — but for many, that option is now gone.

"They typically fill that with SNAP... SNAP goes away. And then all of a sudden they're turning to food banks," said Chonnie Richey, a food insecurity expert and founder of the nonprofit Independence Gardens. But food banks themselves are also under strain.

Monica Buhlig, chief impact officer at the Food Bank of the Rockies, said her organization has already absorbed significant losses. This past fall, she said the organization lost roughly 14,000 meals per day due to changes and the availability of federal programs.

"We are seeing the greatest need, and we’re seeing need increase and supply stay the same at best," Buhlig said. How to give and find help Richey urges community members to take direct action.

"You have extras, go ahead and put them in a bag and drop them off at your food bank because that is literally what they need," Richey said. One avenue for support: now through the end of summer, Instacart users can donate to one of its hundreds of food bank partners by purchasing goods right in the app.

"You can shop directly from a curated list of items that the food bank has specifically identified are urgent needs at that moment. And then an Instacart shopper will deliver those items directly to the food bank," said Casey Aden-Wansbury, vice president and head of global public policy at Instacart. Volunteers on the front lines say they remain committed despite the challenges. RELATED STORY | SNAP benefits don't pay for rotisserie chicken.

A bipartisan bill might change that "We are seeing a widening gap, and it takes all of us coming together to address that gap," Buhlig said. About 42 million Americans benefit from the SNAP program. Four out of 10 of those participants are children. Families looking for summer meal help can use the USDA's Summer Meals Site Finder, which lists locations in 37 states where kids can eat for free on site or pick up meals to go.





fox13 / 🏆 550. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MIX Summer Game Showcase 2026 Features Over 60 Indie Game Announcements Ahead of Summer Game FestThe MIX Summer Game Showcase 2026 delivered a two-hour presentation with more than 60 indie game reveals, including world premieres, updates, and release announcements, building momentum for Summer Game Fest 2026. Highlights include new trailers for Wild Blue Skies, The Simpsons crossover in Monopoly GO!, Disney Speedstorm's Peter Pan season, Dora Star Explorer on Nex Playground, and an update for Raiders of Blackveil. The full stream and comprehensive list of showcased titles are available.

Read more »

Premier League ‘Big Six’: Who Needs the Summer Transfer Window Most?The division’s financial elite are ready to splash the cash once again to best prepare themselves for 2026–27.

Read more »

Summer is here and we're celebrating with fish tacos and summer saladSummer is here so lets celebrate with fish tacos and a special summer salad! Diana Barrios Trevino joined us today in the kitchen to show us her fish tacos and

Read more »

Sézane's Summer Archives Sale: The 17 Pieces Fashion Insiders Will Snap Up FastSézane's summer Archives sale offers a rare chance to snap up timeless pieces at reduced prices. Fashion insiders can expect to see a fresh selection of past-season bestsellers at reduced prices, including romantic embroidered blouses, easy summer dresses, and polished jackets. The limited-time event sees the Parisian favourite bringing back a fresh selection of past-season bestsellers at reduced prices, offering fashion insiders a rare chance to snap up some of the brand's most-loved pieces for less.

Read more »