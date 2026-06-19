Summer House Star Dara Opens Up About Breakup with KJ and Dating Struggles

Summer House's Dara reveals her single status and breakup with KJ, who explains his recovery journey. She also comments on modern dating.

Summer House star Dara has opened up about her relationship status following her breakup with co-star KJ. The 33-year-old reality personality shared her feelings on the Thursday, June 18, episode of her podcast, admitting that being single is a sensitive topic for her right now.

Do you want to know what is setting me off? Well, I am single, Dara said. That is all we are going to say about it because I cannot do tears this morning, and there is no way I am talking about it without crying. The revelation came after fans noticed that Dara and KJ had unfollowed each other on social media, prompting speculation about their relationship status.

KJ, 28, and Dara began their romance in summer 2025 while filming season 10 of the Bravo reality show. They met through mutual friend and castmate West Wilson. Their relationship unfolded on screen, with viewers witnessing both the highs and lows of their connection.

However, the couple has since parted ways, as confirmed by fellow cast member Amanda Batula. When asked why KJ and Dara unfollowed each other, Amanda replied, Last I heard, they were broken up. Sorry if that is not public. The breakup appears to have been a difficult decision, particularly for KJ, who has been focused on his recovery journey.

He explained, Dara, I think, was gonna hang on but that would not have been good for either of us. I needed the time because after the hospital, I went to recovery and that is when we broke up. Looking back, if me and Dara were dating when I was in recovery, it would have been a mess. I would have been focused on saving the relationship rather than focusing on my health.

Recovery changed my life. Meanwhile, Dara has been navigating the dating scene with a mix of humor and honesty. While she acknowledged that she has no idea what she is doing when it comes to men and love, the Bravo star sounded off on dating apps and trends in time for summer. When asked about hooking up with or without makeup on, Dara joked that it has been a minute since she has had to choose.

It has been a long time since I have had any kind of casual hookup so let us circle back in 90 days and see where we are at to see if I am talking to a man, she said. Her candid commentary reflects the challenges of modern dating, especially for someone in the public eye. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see who will and will not return for Summer House season 11.

Season 10 was filled with drama as Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula navigated their relationship woes. After deciding to call it quits after four years of marriage, Amanda quickly moved on with costar West Wilson. The show has a history of complicated relationships, as seen with Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke. Their relationship timeline included breakups, makeups, and ultimately the end of their engagement in August 2023.

The OG cast members have been part of the series since its premiere in January 2017. As Summer House continues to evolve, the personal lives of its stars remain a central focus for viewers. Dara is taking time to figure things out, while KJ prioritizes his health. The future of their friendships and storylines on the show remains uncertain, but fans are sure to keep watching





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