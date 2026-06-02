Summer House's KJ Dillard Slams West Wilson for Repeated Mistakes and Disappointing Behavior

KJ Dillard, a cast member of Bravo's 'Summer House,' opened up about his frustration with fellow castmate West Wilson's behavior in a recent interview. KJ, 28, discussed West's repeated mistakes, his struggle to learn from them, and the hurt he caused KJ and his girlfriend, Dara Levitan, during season 10. Despite the drama, KJ found some closure after reading a message that was sent to him. In other news, James Van Der Beek's ex-wife, Heather McComb, recently got married, with both parties expressing joy and well-wishes on social media.

KJ Dillard, a cast member of Bravo 's ' Summer House ,' expressed his frustration with fellow castmate West Wilson 's behavior in a recent interview. KJ, 28, opened up about West's repeated mistakes and his struggle to learn from them.

'I know people make mistakes, I've made plenty myself, but it seems like West isn't learning from his. My dad has apologized to me before and promised to change, only to repeat the same cycles. I'm just confused about what's going on with him,' KJ said. KJ was particularly hurt by West's actions towards his girlfriend, Dara Levitan, during season 10.

'I was friends with West before joining the house, and it was disappointing to see him flirt with Dara right in front of me. He didn't show much remorse or take responsibility for his actions during the reunion either,' KJ added. Despite the drama, KJ found some closure after reading a message that was sent to him.

However, he's unsure if he'll ever speak to West again. In other news, James Van Der Beek's ex-wife, Heather McComb, recently got married, with both parties expressing joy and well-wishes on social media





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Summer House KJ Dillard West Wilson Bravo Dara Levitan James Van Der Beek Heather Mccomb

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