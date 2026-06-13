'Summer House's Ciara Miller & Tefi Pessoa Make First 'Love Island USA' Appearance Ahead Of 'Aftersun' Premiere

Ciara Miller and Tefi Pessoa made their first appearance on Love Island USA ahead of the premiere of their weekly talk show Love Island USA Aftersun.

‘Toy Story 5’ First Reactions Call Pixar Film A “Generation-Defining Experience,” “Wonderfully Heartfelt” & Note That “The Dad Is Mid”star and the podcaster entered the villa to host a game with the Islanders.

The duo had their slo-mo entrance, making them officially part of theNewsWatch on Deadline Pessoa asked the Islanders if any of them watched Bravo, and Kayda was the loudest one in the villa, raising both of her hands and saying, “I dooooooo! ”aired a preview for their weekly companion series, which will premiere on Saturday, June 13 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. Miller and Pessoa would welcome the first two Islanders dumped from the villa.

They also announced that they will air the aftermath of the Islanders being dumped from the villa.since joining in Season 5. Bravo’s reality series has been in the midst of a whirlwind after co-stars Westling Wilson and Amanda Batula admitted they were in a relationship. Miller was seemingly blindsided by both her ex and her best friend , and willRoku Stock Hits 4-Year High After Reports It Has Held Sale TalksComments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored.

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