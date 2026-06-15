Summer House Drama: Lindsay Hubbard Accuses West Wilson of Career Threats and Manipulation

Lindsay Hubbard publicly accuses West Wilson of threatening her career and using her daughter as clickbait. The conflict escalates as Wilson allegedly tries to discourage viewers from watching a bonus episode of Summer House. The feud involves allegations of secret relationships and manipulative behavior within the Bravo show's cast.

on Monday, June 15.

“Woke up with some more thoughts if anyone cares: 1) Maybe West Wilson should go on his podcast and publicly apologize to me for using my daughter as click bate, and a decoy, to distract from his secret relationship withShe continued, “2) West has tried to threaten my career / show now 3 times and it’s quite frankly, disgusting. No other word to describe it.

” In the comments section, Hubbard went more in depth about the times Wilson, 31, has allegedly threatened her career. She claimed the first instance was after she and now-exWest Wilson has had enough of the back-and-forth with Summer House costar Lindsay Hubbard. After the two of them traded blows in the media over a comment Wilson, 30, made about Hubbard, 38, potentially returning to Summer House, Wilson said the two hashed things out over the phone.

Now Wilson, who joined the show in Summer HouseShe continued, “Then, with his diabolical decision making skills to manipulate Amanda into dating him and threaten the status of our friend group and future of the show. And now, trying to get people not to watch Tuesday’s episode . So that’s the kind of dude he is… in case anyone still had questions.

” Wilson made waves in the Bravo universe when he and Batula, 34, confirmed their romance following his relationship with costarin early April that West “was hitting on Ciara, and they had hooked up recently, about three to four weeks ago. ”— which has aired over the past several weeks, and comes to a conclusion on Tuesday, June 16, with a bonus episode.

Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard is setting the record straight amid claims West Wilson has reached out to her after confirming his relationship with Amanda Batula.

“I am very triggered by liars at the moment,” Hubbard, 39, shared via Instagram on Monday, April 6, responding to a Deuxmoi post claiming she was “just at Zero Bond season 10 bonus episode. The Knicks, however, defeated the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5.during the Friday, June 12, episode.

“I thought Tuesday … I thought I was going to get to catch my breath and we were all moving on, and they were like, ‘Bonus episode next week. ’ I was like, ‘Motherf***ing f***. If the Spurs win Saturday and they go back to and they play Game 6, it will be Tuesday night the same time they air this f***ing, goddamn bonus episode,” West continued on the podcast.

“Give me f***ing Knicks in 6 at the same time as this s*** on TV. I will be the happiest person in the motherf***ing world. ” Wilson concluded, “I swear to God, give me the Spurs Saturday and the Knicks on f***ing Tuesday night, and we will pop champagne on this f***ing podcast Wednesday. ” “West Wilson: you are trash.

Trying to get people to not watch our show that I brought you on, you should move immediately,” she wrote on Sunday, June 14, before adding in a subsequent post, “Brother, you get paid for that episode. Just be thankful you still have a paycheck from our show. ”Bridget Moynahan Gives Shout-Out to Ex Tom Brady After Graduation Reunion





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