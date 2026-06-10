Summer House Drama Continues: Amanda Batula and West Wilson's Relationship Tested

A new episode of Part 2 of the Summer House reunion has left fans reeling as Amanda Batula walked off stage in tears amid her controversial romance with West Wilson. The drama surrounding their relationship continues to unfold as they navigate their feelings for each other and the reactions of their castmates. The network has announced an additional episode, titled The Aftermath, which will air following the third and final part of the Summer House reunion special on Tuesday, June 16. This episode will pick up in the weeks after the cast filmed the emotional reunion and follow some cast members in their day-to-day lives in New York City. The cast will get together to continue unresolved conversations, confront difficult issues and express their true feelings. As the drama continues to unfold, fans are left wondering what's next for Amanda and West's relationship. Will they be able to navigate the challenges that come with being in a relationship with a castmate, or will the drama tear them apart?

The network announced on Tuesday, June 9, that an additional episode, titled The Aftermath, will air following the third and final part of the Summer House reunion special on Tuesday, June 16.

The episode will pick up in the weeks after the cast filmed the emotional reunion and follow some cast members in their day-to-day lives in New York City. They will get together to continue unresolved conversations, confront difficult issues and express their true feelings.

A new episode of Part 2 of the Summer House reunion appeared to be too much for Amanda Batula after she walked off stage in tears amid her controversial romance with West Wilson - and was questioned about how much she knew about his ex-girlfriend Meija Moreno. The video cut to a conversation between Kyle and West, where the Loverboy founder questioned West if he was in love. West declared, I do love her.

And I have for a very, very long time, who dated West on-and-off before he made things official with Amanda earlier this year. Meija claimed to Ciara that she got a text from one of the Summer House stars before they filmed the reunion special. Summer House's Amanda Batula and West Wilson cozied up on a New York City outing amid the drama over their newfound relationship.

Photos obtained exclusively by Us Weekly show Amanda, 34, and West, 31, side-by-side while taking her dog for a walk in New York City on Thursday, May 21. The couple confirmed their romance in March after filming for the Bravo series wrapped. Several of Amanda and West's costars had mixed reactions to their relationship as Amanda and Ciara have been friends for years. Over the past six years, I have been your f***ing champion, Ciara told Amanda during the reunion.

I couldn't fathom that I would be sitting here pissed that you're f***ing my ex. The drama surrounding Amanda and West's relationship continues to unfold as they navigate their feelings for each other and the reactions of their castmates.





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