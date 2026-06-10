'Summer House': Amanda Batula and West Wilson's Romance Timeline Continues to Be a Point of Contention

Bravo's 'Summer House' fans have been trying to piece together the timeline of Amanda Batula and West Wilson's romance, with many questioning their claims that they didn't get together until after Amanda and Kyle Cooke announced their split. Kyle Cooke, who was the last to suspect his wife's infidelity, has expressed doubts about their claims, while Amanda has been avoiding watch parties due to the backlash she's received online.

The dynamics between Amanda Batula and West Wilson on Bravo's ' Summer House ' have been a topic of discussion among fans, with many questioning their relationship even before they confirmed their romance.

The show's cast and viewers have been trying to piece together the timeline of their affair, which Amanda and West have maintained only began after Amanda and her estranged husband Kyle Cooke announced their split in February. However, Kyle, who was the last to suspect his wife's infidelity, has expressed doubts about their claims. During part 3 of the Summer House reunion, Kyle recalled a moment when he became suspicious of Amanda and West, but admitted he ignored the signs.

Amanda, on the other hand, has been avoiding watch parties due to the backlash she's received online. The season 10 finale showed the beginning of the end for Kyle and Amanda's marriage, and fans are still talking about Kyle's comments about West during the 'In the City' spinoff premiere. Throughout the reunion, the timeline of Amanda and West's romance remained a point of contention, with Kyle asking them point-blank if they had any physical activity in 2025.

Both Amanda and West denied any physical involvement before their split with their respective partners





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