‘Summer House’ alum makes shocking claim about Paige DeSorbo’s Bravo casting

DeSorbo joined the “Summer House” cast for Season 3 and later announced her departure in June 2025.

“I love Paige DeSorbo. Actually, the very first time I ever met Paige, we were in Capri, Italy, and we were sat next to each other at a restaurant randomly,” the reality TV alum exclusively“But, she does not — I don’t think — really even know this: I’m the reason that the world has a Paige DeSorbo.

”“Summer House” alum Stephen McGee claims he is “the reason” behind Paige DeSorbo’s “Summer House” casting.

“I’m the reason that the world has a Paige DeSorbo,” McGee shared, adding that the original plan was to cast two new girls for the Bravo series. . McGee went on to share that there were originally two girls slated to join the “Summer House” cast for Season 3, but he ultimately thwarted their plans.

“Another Bravo star that works in real estate, who was on ‘Million Dollar Listing,’ told me that these girls were coming in for Season 3 from their office. So, I had done a little background digging, and found that they had done some pro-Donald Trump stuff and I leaked that to Girl With No Job, on her Facebook group.

”McGee left the Bravo show after Season 2 while DeSorbo became a household name after she was cast in “Summer House” Season 3, along with her gal pal and the other half of her “Giggly Squad” podcast Hannah Berner. After being tipped off to the new girls’ arrivals, McGee said he did “a little background digging, and found that they had done some pro-Donald Trump stuff and I leaked that to Girl With No Job.

” “Being part of this show has been one of the most rewarding chapters of my life – the friendships, the drama, the giggles. all unforgettable,” she wrote at the time.

“I never could’ve imagined what this journey would turn into — and how many of you would be along for the ride. And you haven’t seen the last of me, I promise. So much more to do together, but for now you know you can always find me and Daphne in my bed,” she concluded, referencing her cat. DeSorbo joined the cast in Season 3 and quickly became a fan favorite.

The “Giggly Squad” host, seen here in a “Summer House” Season 9 promo photo, left the series in June 2025.

“I know I would’ve been doing a disservice to . They expect a certain level of showing up, and I couldn’t give them that,” she told the outlet in a joint interview with Berner.

“Being on reality TV, there’s a level — this is a harsh word — of, like, brainwashing. That’s not real life,” she admitted.

“You’re not stopping people on the street and being like, ‘I just had a thought that I hate my boyfriend. ’” "Summer House" alum Stephen McGee claims he is"the reason" behind Paige DeSorbo's"Summer House" casting.

"I'm the reason that the world has a Paige DeSorbo," McGee shared, adding that the original plan was to cast two new girls for the Bravo series. . After being tipped off to the new girls' arrivals, McGee said he did"a little background digging, and found that they had done some pro-Donald Trump stuff and I leaked that to Girl With No Job.

" DeSorbo joined the cast in Season 3 and quickly became a fan favorite.





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