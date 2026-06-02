Summer Homes Tailored for the Rhythms of Beach and Lake Life

These summer homes are designed to bring joy and relaxation to their owners, with bold colors, fun patterns, and a seamless layout that connects the indoors to the outdoors. From a lake-house compound to a bayside cottage, these homes are tailored for the rhythms of beach and lake life.

From a lake-house compound to a bayside cottage, these summer homes are tailored for the rhythms of beach and lake life . A trifecta of patterns in wallpaper and textiles are connected by a red-green-and-blue palette.

When a Potomac couple with four daughters hired Barbara Noguera to redesign the main floor of their 3,500-square-foot summer house in Delaware, the designer drew inspiration from the colorful scenery of the beachfront town in Puerto Rico where she grew up. My clients love bold colors and wanted the space to be better suited to entertaining, says the owner of She first eliminated the excessive millwork throughout the main floor, including painted vertical wall panels, indoor plantation shutters, and fussy built-ins.

Then she opened up the floor plan-the once-choppy kitchen, which used to be cut off from the dining room, now lies in a clean-lined L shape that's open to the rest of the space, with a large functional island. Seating and gathering options abound. Cabinets painted Benjamin Moore Harbor Haze and Tangier's zellige backsplash tiles in Moroccan Sky bring the ocean to the kitchen.

Next, Noguera layered fun colors against the new neutral background of grass-cloth walls and white-shiplap ceilings, from the light-aqua kitchen cabinetry to a bubblegum-pink sectional in the living room. But the most charming space is undoubtedly the tiny TV room/den, featuring a custom, extra-deep, wall-to-wall striped sofa, a pair of laminated-print ottomans, and vibrant tropical wallpaper. Color is powerful and affects emotion, says Noguera, whose goal was to use it to bring joy into the space while improving function.

Ultimately, I want you to step into your home and smile. A rift-cut white-oak built-in provides a drop-off zone for going to and from the beach. Combining two townhouses into one home with a seamless layout was a unique opportunity, says interior designer Jodi Berger of in Rockville, referring to a complete redesign she did with architect Greg Hastings in the Seagate ocean-block condo community in Dewey Beach.

The resulting 4,500-square-foot residence features seven bedrooms, each with its own en suite bath; an open layout on the main level featuring white-oak floors and custom built-ins; and a wall of glass doors in the kitchen that opens the entire space up to an indoor-outdoor dining area and lounge. Sliding glass doors at this Dewey Beach condo connect the kitchen to the outdoors for effortless hosting around a table from Williams Sonoma Home.

A double-sided sectional in a Kravet fabric maximizes flexibility on the open floor plan. The Rockville homeowners, a husband and wife, have three college- and high-school-age children who enjoy spending their summers with friends at the beach. The surf is steps away via a communal private beach access. With the literal nitty-gritty of oceanside living in mind, Berger opted for dual washer-dryers in the spacious laundry room and included a mudroom as a second transitional space.

Both serve as easy drop zones for sandy items after the beach, the designer says. The first floor also houses a kitchen and a living/dining space, the primary suite is on the second level, and the third floor includes the kids' suites-all affording a degree of privacy among the generations. Our overall design was to create a light, airy, contemporary home, with a subtle nod to the beach environment, says Berger.

Still, it was the beach, so the clean-lined furniture was chosen with intention: We prioritized durability, incorporating performance fabrics and resilient materials that can withstand moisture, sand, and the natural wear that comes with a beachside environment and an active family. Low-profile Wesley Hall swivel chairs in a Thibaut vertical stripe create the illusion of height but don't block views of Broadkill Beach.

There was a reason two empty-nesters chose a prime yet unspoiled location at Broadkill Beach, adjacent to Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge, for their vacation home. Our clients are not big entertainers-they wanted a very quiet, serene weekend escape, a place to relax and read, have intimate dinners, sip coffee or a cocktail on the porch, says Jamie Merida of Easton's, who worked with lead designer Leigh Mayhew on the charming cottage.

They deliberately didn't want to be in the hustle and bustle of, say, Bethany or Rehoboth





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