Summer Heat and Humidity Grip Central and South Alabama with Rising Storm Chances Later in the Week

A persistent early-summer pattern brings warm, humid, and mostly dry conditions to central and south Alabama through Thursday, with scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms increasing from Friday through the weekend. Temperatures will remain above normal in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, and the pattern is expected to continue into early next week.

Residents across central and south Alabama are experiencing a typical early-summer weather pattern characterized by consistently warm and humid conditions. According to the WSFA First Alert Weather Team, this pattern will remain firmly in place through the week, with mostly dry weather persisting until Thursday.

Starting Friday and continuing into the weekend, rain chances are expected to gradually increase. Scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will become possible each day, though the forecast does not indicate a complete washout. Temperatures will stay above normal throughout the period, with no significant cool-down on the horizon. Daytime highs are forecast to reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees Fahrenheit, while overnight lows will offer little relief from the muggy conditions.

The increasing moisture levels will support the development of scattered storms, particularly during the peak heating of the day. Although some locations could experience periods of heavy rain and lightning, most areas will still see plenty of dry time. Outdoor plans may need to be adjusted around passing storms, but extensive all-day rainfall is not anticipated. The summertime pattern is expected to continue into early next week, maintaining the warm, humid, and variably stormy conditions.

Residents are advised to stay updated with the latest forecasts via the WSFA First Alert Weather App and to take precautions against the heat





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Alabama Weather Summer Heat Humidity Afternoon Storms Weather Forecast WSFA

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