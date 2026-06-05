Summer Game Fest 2026: Resident Evil: Code Veronica Remake, New Cuphead Game, Alien: Isolation 2, and More Revealed

The annual Summer Game Fest event, hosted by Geoff Keighley, brought a wealth of gaming news and reveals. Highlights include the official unveiling of Resident Evil: Code Veronica remake, a new hand-animated Cuphead game, Alien: Isolation 2 from Creative Assembly, and Fumito Ueda's genAtlas. Other announcements included a mysterious first-person game and teasers for upcoming projects from Studio MDHR and Paramount Game Studio.

Summer Game Fest kicked off with Geoff Keighley's introduction, highlighting the event's focus on discovery and variety in gaming. The first reveal was a mysterious first-person game where the protagonist follows an elderly woman into a dimly lit apartment.

The event then unveiled the anticipated remake of Resident Evil: Code Veronica, set for release in 2027. Studio MDHR announced a new hand-animated Cuphead game, and later teased another project. Creative Assembly returned to the Alien franchise with Alien: Isolation 2, while Fumito Ueda's new game, genAtlas, was officially unveiled, showcasing large robots in a desert setting with a sci-fi vibe reminiscent of Shadow of the Colossus.

The event also confirmed reveals for Star Wars: Jedi Survivor and a title from the newly formed Paramount Game Studio





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Summer Game Fest Resident Evil: Code Veronica Cuphead Alien: Isolation 2 Fumito Ueda Genatlas

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