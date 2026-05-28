Summer Food Assistance Programs in Northeast Ohio

As summer break begins, families in Northeast Ohio face unique challenges in providing meals for their children. This article highlights various programs, including Ohio Summer EBT/SUN Bucks, the Summer Food Service Program, and initiatives by the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, Cleveland Metroparks, and local libraries, that help families access nutritious food for their children during the summer months.

As summer break commences, families face a unique grocery challenge. During the school year, students enjoy breakfast and lunch at school, but these meals don't vanish during summer; they often shift onto families' grocery lists.

Northeast Ohio food banks warn that summer can be particularly challenging due to limited or no access to school breakfast and lunch programs. The Greater Cleveland Food Bank and Second Harvest advise families to locate the nearest food distribution site or meal program beforehand to save time and money on gas. Several programs assist families in finding food this summer. Ohio Summer EBT/SUN Bucks enables families to purchase food for school-age children during summer months.

Applications are open until August 14, 2026, via sebt.ohio.gov. The Summer Food Service Program offers free meals to children aged 1 to 18 at participating sites. The Greater Cleveland Food Bank delivers nutritious breakfasts and lunches to partner sites, with summer food service program sites including schools, camps, parks, and community centers. Families can use the Greater Cleveland Food Bank's online food finder to locate nearby assistance.

The Cleveland Metroparks Kids Nature Lunch & Learn Series combines outdoor education with free lunches for children. The series runs from June 3 to August 7 at various Cleveland Metroparks locations, serving nearly 8,000 guests and 4,757 lunches since its inception. Cleveland Public Library and Cuyahoga County Public Library also partner with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank to provide meal programs for children and teens.

FreshTrak, a resource provided by Second Harvest, helps families find the closest food assistance location by entering their ZIP code. Checking the closest location beforehand can save families time and money on gas





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Summer EBT SUN Bucks Summer Food Service Program Greater Cleveland Food Bank Cleveland Metroparks Cleveland Public Library Cuyahoga County Public Library Freshtrak Food Assistance Children's Meals

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