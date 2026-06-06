Summer Entertainment Preview: Thrillers, Vampires, Musicals, and New Sitcoms

A diverse array of entertainment offerings are highlighted, spanning a revenge thriller series, a glam rock vampire narrative, a celebration of Broadway's Tony-nominated shows, a murder-mystery series starring Brooke Shields, and a new New York City-based sitcom about friend groups navigating love and careers.

Summertime is all about traveling, but you don’t need to leave your home if you want to see some strange and wonderful new places.as Anna and Tom Bowden, a longtime married couple who seemingly have everything anyone could want out of life: successful careers as powerhouse attorneys, two healthy children and a nice home with a swimming pool.

That’s what recently released criminal Max Cady wants to destroy as he seeks revenge for spending most of his adult life behind bars. He believes Anna, who was his defense lawyer at his murder trial, colluded with Tom, who was the prosecuting attorney on his case, to lock him up.

Now it’s Anna and Tom’s turn to stand trial, with Max as the judge, jury and likely executioner.changes just enough to separate it from the 1962 and 1991 versions, and the starry cast delivers compelling performances that make you sympathize with their flawed characters – even Bardem’s shady Cady. It’s rare for a nearly 10-hour thriller to work, butproduced two binge-worthy seasons of gleefully decadent television, you’d be rightfully skeptical that the network could top what it’s already done.

Well, skepticism be damned – AMC has done it again with) who emerges from hibernation to become a glam rock star. He doesn’t hide his vampire identity; in fact, he uses it to enhance his image as a sexy music icon who gets his fans’ blood pumping – sometimes, literally. But the vampire world loves its secret, and several members prefer to get rid of Lestat for good to maintain their shadowy status quo.

It’s June, which means it’s just the right time to honor the best Broadway had to offer late last year and early this year. And the Great White Way produced some truly memorable shows this season, with revivals like, a musical based on the cult 1987 movie.

This year’s Tony ceremonies will be hosted by the pop singeris back with a new TV series, only this time, she’s solving murders instead of juggling her friends’ messy love lives in the Big Apple. In the new Acorn TV series, Shields stars as Allie Chandler, a once-successful novelist who is looking for her next bestseller. When an old friend is murdered, Allie decamps to the victim’s hometown to help out podcaster Andi Walker Yes, it has plenty of murder, but it’s innocuous enough, with nary a severed body part in sight. There’s some romance, too, with Alice playfully flirting with local detective, Jack Kerrigan . AJ and David work together, but the rest work in vastly different occupations like medicine and fashion. All of them have one thing in common: they suck at love.

They have each other to lean on, though, and, in Davis’ case with AJ, to crush on. Do I detect aFBI Director Gives Update on Nancy Guthrie Case, Claims Police Delayed Help





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Television Series Vampire Musical Tony Awards Mystery Sitcom AMC Broadway

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Summer 2026 Music Festival Preview: Lineup, Tickets, and How to WatchSummer 2026 is set to be epic with the upcoming iconic music festival in NYC. This three-day event features major headliners like Lorde, Baby Keem, Stray Kids, Kali Uchis, A$AP Rocky, Jennie, and many more across multiple stages. While official one-day tickets for Saturday and Sunday are selling out, third-party sites still offer various ticket levels. Here's everything you need to know about the lineup, live viewing options, and last-minute ticket purchases.

Read more »

More patrols coming to Houston entertainment districts as Texas ramps up summer securityIf you’re heading to a concert, sporting event or entertainment district in Houston this summer, don’t be surprised if you notice more Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on patrol.

Read more »

The Best Swimsuits Our Editors Wear Summer After SummerDiscover the top-rated swimsuits that our editors swear by, and find out why they're perfect for both beach and pool days.

Read more »

2026 Summer Movie Preview: A Taste of Nostalgia and LaughterPrepare to witness beloved franchises, cult favorites, and horror flicks returning to movie screens. Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, the Wayans brothers, Nicholas Galitzine, and more will grace the big screen. The genres cater to every age and preference, and there is something for everyone. Get ready for a summer filled with nostalgia, amusement, and thrills, as these movies take you through a cinematic journey with a summer vacation feel.

Read more »