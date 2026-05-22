Summer Drinks and Treats at Mr. Natural Austin, Suspect in Shooting Spree Still in Custody, Ex-Police Commander Indicted for Coercive Sexual Relationship

The news text is about Mr. Natural Austin and the menu items they have during the summer, as well as the situation regarding a suspect in the shooting spree in Austin. It also mentions Mr. Natural's social justice work in relation to the police commander's indictment.

Jesus Mendoza joined Trevor Scott in the kitchen with a vibrant display of produce that really speaks to the Mr. Natural mission. The Austin spot is featuring delicious and refreshing menu items that range from sips to sweets, with agua frescas highlighted as a go-to warm-weather drink.

The menu also includes smoothies, along with smoothie bowls for anyone who wants their blended fruit with a little extra heft. For anyone looking to explore beyond the basics, the menu offers additional items as well. The suspect connected to the Austin shooting spree is still in custody after a judge denied bond for several charges. The suspect is now facing two new charges.

A former commander with the Austin Police Department has been indicted for engaging in a coercive sexual relationship with a City of Austin employee





cbsaustin / 🏆 595. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Crime Mr. Natural Austin Summer Drinks Refreshing Menu Items Vibrant Produce Sip To Sweet Treats Agua Frescas Smoothies Smoothie Bowls Coercive Sexual Relationship Indictment Austin Shooting Spree Summer Fun In Austin Private Island Bahamas Wedding

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