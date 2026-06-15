Summer Deals: Escape to Tranquillity, Yoga, and Iceland's Landscapes

The summer is upon us, and if you haven't made plans yet, you are not alone. But there is no need to resign yourself to a boring or lacklustre season, with plenty of great deals to be had on exciting activities and holidays. Whether you are looking for a family staycation or day out, soaking up the best of what the UK has to offer, or want to head abroad, it isn't too late. Why not indulge in some tranquillity, yoga and forest bathing in the Alentejo countryside? Or immerse yourself in Iceland's extraordinary landscapes while taking in the awe-inspiring Northern Lights? Or take the whole family to one of the UK's most popular coastal towns for a fun-filled week by the beach? This curated selection by Checklist rounds up some of the best offers out there to help you enjoy summer, your way.

The summer is upon us, and if you haven't made plans yet, you are not alone. But there is no need to resign yourself to a boring or lacklustre season, with plenty of great deals to be had on exciting activities and holidays.

Whether you are looking for a family staycation or day out, soaking up the best of what the UK has to offer, or want to head abroad, it isn't too late. Why not indulge in some tranquillity, yoga and forest bathing in the Alentejo countryside? Or immerse yourself in Iceland's extraordinary landscapes while taking in the awe-inspiring Northern Lights? Or take the whole family to one of the UK's most popular coastal towns for a fun-filled week by the beach?

This curated selection by Checklist rounds up some of the best offers out there to help you enjoy summer, your way





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Summer Deals Escape To Tranquility Yoga And Forest Bathing Alentejo Countryside Iceland's Landscapes Northern Lights UK's Popular Coastal Towns

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Save big on summer fun must-haves with exclusive deals from ABC Secret SavingsSave big with exclusive deals from 26 incredible brands with ABC Secret Savings.

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