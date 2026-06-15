Summer camp staffer arrested in alleged sexual assault of child at UC Berkeley dorm, authorities say

A Vallejo man has been arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a minor at UC Berkeley, authorities confirm.

BERKELEY, Calif. -- A 27-year-old summer camp staff member is in custody, accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 14 inside a UC Berkeley residence hall over the weekend.

According to UC Berkeley Police, the alleged assault took place overnight Saturday during an overnight summer camp program being held on campus. Authorities say they were first notified between approximately 1:15 a.m. and 2 a.m. about what was initially reported as an attempted sexual assault inside a dormitory. Following an investigation, police determined that the incident was not an attempt, but a completed sexual assault.

The suspect, a 27-year-old man from Vallejo who is believed to be a staffer with the camp, was arrested and booked into Santa Rita Jail. Editorial Note: ABC7 Eyewitness News is not naming the suspect at this time because he has not yet been formally arraignedThe incident has shaken members of the campus community, many expressing concern over the safety of children participating in programs held on university grounds.

"Especially for a young kid, that's going to be traumatizing for them," said Francis Wang, a UC employee. A university spokesperson confirmed that the summer camp involved was not operated by UC Berkeley, though it remains unclear which organization was responsible for running the program. Residents and community members say the case raises broader concerns about oversight and safety at youth camps.

"I can't believe this is happening," said Berkeley resident Bowen Giang. "I've been to a lot of camps in the U.S. - as a kid, this is definitely terrifying, not only for the child, but for parents and everyone in that environment. "Former San Francisco 49ers star Aldon Smith dies at 36, team confirmsAccuWeather Forecast: Cool, cloudy along coast; heat continues inland





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