Summer Box Office Shakes Up with Horror Hits and Comedy Spoof Leading the Charge

The North American box office saw a major shift as 'Scary Movie' led the weekend with a $55 million debut, while low-budget horrors 'Backrooms' and 'Obsession' continued to break records. 'Masters of the Universe' stumbled despite a nearly $200 million budget.

The summer box office is showing an unusual and dynamic shift, driven not by traditional studio blockbusters but by a surprising mix of horror spoofs, YouTube-born films, and legacy franchises struggling to find their footing.

The most recent weekend provided a striking example of this new order. The slasher spoof "Scary Movie," the sixth entry in the Wayans brothers' franchise, debuted to a spectacular $55 million in North America and a global launch of $105.5 million. This performance made it the top film, easily outperforming the much more expensive "Masters of the Universe" adaptation.

The success of "Scary Movie" is particularly notable because the comedy genre has been considered nearly dead in theaters in recent years. Its opening is triple the average for comedy sequels and represents a major comeback after the poorly received 2013 installment. The film was co-written by Marlon, Shawn, Keenan, and Craig Wayans, marking their return to the series after creative differences led to their departure following "Scary Movie 2.

" While critics largely panned it, with a 26% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and audiences gave it a mediocre "B" CinemaScore, the low-budgeted $30 million film proved to be a formidable force against higher-budget competition. The primary casualty of the weekend was "Masters of the Universe," a sword-and-sorcery action film based on the 1980s animated series and Mattel toys.

Produced by Amazon MGM Studios with a production cost approaching $200 million, the film opened to only $29.3 million domestically and $25 million overseas. This lukewarm start, following the extraordinary $1.45 billion gross of Mattel's "Barbie" last year, suggests the "Masters of the Universe" reboot will likely be a financial disappointment for the toy company. It is Mattel Studios' first release since the "Barbie" phenomenon. The horror trend that has dominated recent weeks also continued, though with divergent paths.

A24's "Backrooms," which topped the box office the previous weekend, experienced a steep 68% drop in its second frame, earning $25.9 million. However, with a production budget of just $10 million, the film-based on a two-decade-old YouTube series by Kane Parson-has already shattered records. Its worldwide total has reached $212 million, making it the highest-grossing film in A24's history, surpassing "Marty Supreme.

" Focus Features' "Obsession" demonstratedRemarkable staying power. In its fourth weekend, the micro-budget horror film (reportedly made for under $1 million) grossed $25.6 million, which was only a 7% decline from the prior week. This minuscule drop is, without accounting for inflation, the best fourth-weekend hold ever for a horror movie. Its cumulative totals stand at $152.1 million domestically and $224.8 million worldwide, both records for the studio.

Meanwhile, the tentpole "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu" continued to falter, falling to sixth place with just $10 million in its third weekend. It was even outperformed by Fathom Entertainment's special event release "The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act," which combined the final two episodes of the animated series and collected $12.7 million.

Other notable performances include Lionsgate's Michael Jackson biopic "Michael," which has become the studio's all-time highest-grossing film at $898 million globally, surpassing the inflation-unadjusted totals of the "Twilight" and "Hunger Games" franchises. Universal's "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" also crossed the $1 billion worldwide milestone, becoming the first film of 2026 to reach that threshold.

The overall weekend box office was up an impressive 63% compared to the same period last year, and year-to-date ticket sales have grown by more than 13%. Looking ahead, Steven Spielberg's "Disclosure Day" is scheduled to debut next weekend. The current weekend estimates, which factor in Friday-through-Sunday sales in the U.S. and Canada according to Comscore, placed "Backrooms" third and "The Mandalorian and Grogu" sixth.

A latecomer to the top ten was Lionsgate's "The Devil Wears Prada 2," which opened to $2.8 million. These results underscore a market where audience tastes are fragmented and unpredictable. Films made for minimal budgets by digital-native creators are competing on equal footing with, and often triumphing over, mega-budget franchise entries from major studios. The comedy genre found life through a nostalgic spoof, while legacy adaptations based on beloved intellectual property are proving risky without a compelling creative vision.

The data suggests that Gen Z ticket buyers, in particular, are driving the success of horror content originating from online platforms like YouTube, creating a new pipeline for filmmaking that bypasses traditional studio development. This summer's box office story is less about any single megahit and more about the broader realignment of what constitutes a profitable and popular film in the contemporary marketplace.

The traditional predictors of success-brand recognition, franchise history, and big budgets-are being upended by viral potential, authenticity to source material (even if that source is an internet creepypasta or a YouTube series), and lean production economics. The resilience of "Obsession" and the record-breaking trajectory of "Backrooms" indicate that horror, especially when tied to online communities, has immense staying power.

Conversely, the swift declines of big-budget tentpoles like "Masters of the Universe" and the continued weakness of the "Star Wars" cinematic branch highlight the perils of misreading the current audience. The comedy victory of "Scary Movie" also hints at a potential revival for the genre, provided it is executed with the right meta-commentary and star power.

As the season progresses, the industry will watch closely to see if this fragmented, digitally-influenced model becomes the new normal or if the traditional blockbuster can reassert its dominance





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