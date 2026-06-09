Summer Anime Binge: 5 Series to Watch This Season

Looking for anime series that capture the essence of summer? We've rounded up five must-watch series available on popular streaming services, offering a mix of relaxed and thrilling viewing experiences.

Summer is often associated with outdoor activities and taking a break from screens, but many of us still enjoy binge-watching our favorite shows. For those seeking anime series that capture the essence of summer, several options are available on popular streaming services.

The ideal summer anime depends on personal preferences, with some viewers opting for relaxed, low-stakes stories, while others prefer fast-paced thrillers. Mixing and matching these genres can make for an enjoyable summer viewing experience.

'Dive!! ' is a two-season series on Crunchyroll that follows Iori, a university student who moves to a coastal town and becomes entangled in the diving club's lively social scene. The anime's seaside setting and lighthearted storytelling make it an excellent choice for those looking to embrace the spirit of summer.

'Paranoia Agent' is a 25-episode thriller set on an island, streaming on Crunchyroll. The story revolves around Shinpei Ajiro, who investigates his friend's mysterious death and uncovers supernatural elements. This suspenseful and engaging series is perfect for viewers who enjoy thrillers with a summer backdrop.

'SK8 the Infinity' is a 12-episode sports anime on Funimation, following two boys who bond over their involvement in an underground skateboarding scene held in an abandoned mine. The upbeat and vibrant series captures the highlights of the seasons, making it an entertaining summer watch.

'Planetes' is a three-season series on Crunchyroll that transports viewers to a Venice-like setting on another planet. The story follows Akari, a gondolier on a water-centric version of Mars called Aqua. With stunning visuals and engaging character development, this series offers a low-stakes, charming viewing experience.

'One Piece' is currently in its 22nd season and can be streamed on Crunchyroll. This high-stakes adventure series follows the Straw Hat Pirates as they sail the East Blue and Grand Line, offering viewers a heartfelt and humorous summer escapade





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