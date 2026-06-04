Summer 2026 Music Festival Preview: Lineup, Tickets, and How to Watch

Summer 2026 is set to be epic with the upcoming iconic music festival in NYC. This three-day event features major headliners like Lorde, Baby Keem, Stray Kids, Kali Uchis, A$AP Rocky, Jennie, and many more across multiple stages. While official one-day tickets for Saturday and Sunday are selling out, third-party sites still offer various ticket levels. Here's everything you need to know about the lineup, live viewing options, and last-minute ticket purchases.

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Summer 2026 will definitely be one for the books in NYC. And if you’re already here or want to be a part of the action, there’s no better way to kick off the season than heading to .

We’ve got all the info you need to know on how you can watch it live, including where to buy last-minute tickets to Every year, the iconic music festival comes around at the start of the season to set the tone for the city and the summer — and this year it’s going to be epic. During the three-day festival, attendees will be able to enjoy good food, art, and vibes while listening to great music done by an even better lineup.

Major artists like , and more will headline the iconic event you won’t want to miss. And I know what you’re thinking, . Wrong! If there’s a will, there’s a way — and we have all the info you need about the festival and where to find last-minute tickets.

Great question! There will be over 50 artists and DJs at this year’s festival, with some amazing headliners. Tomorrow you could see acts like Lorde, Baby Keem, , and Maiah the Scientist. Stray Kids, Kali Uchis, Major Lazer, and Blood Orange will be performing on Saturday, June 6th.

And then to close out on Sunday will be A$AP Rocky, Jennie, Dominic Fike, and Clipse. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. There are plenty of other performers on the lineup that you can check out down below. I thought you’d never ask!

Since the event starts tomorrow, there aren’t too many ticket options left on the music festival’s website. Currently, there are only one-day tickets left for Saturday and Sunday, so if you want to see Lorde or KATSEYE, you’re SOL.

However, tons of trustworthy third-party sites have all ticket levels still available. Check out our favorite options down below. But don’t wait too long — the clock is literally ticking on your most epic start of summer yet. .

Not only do they have all the options available, but they also do a great job breaking down ticket types, like GA or VIP, and even let you know which days are selling the fastest or which days people are most excited about. SeakGeek is another good option for last-minute tickets. But since this event is so coveted, even some of their pass options have sold out.

However, at the time of publication, they have the . They do a great job at breaking down the pass levels and helping you compare what’s really worth the price. Plus, they’re super transparent about how many tickets they have left to sell. Some sites will say they only have two or three tickets left when in reality they have much more.

With Vivid Seats, you’ll get the exact number so you can make a big decision without false pressure.





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Music Festival NYC Events Summer 2026 Ticket Sales Artist Lineup

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