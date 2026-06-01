Summer 2026 Movie Preview: A Blockbuster June Filled with Scary Movie, He-Man, Spielberg, and Toy Story 5

A preview of the most anticipated movies releasing in June 2026, including Scary Movie 6, Masters of the Universe, Disclosure Day, The Death of Robin Hood, and Toy Story 5, along with other notable releases.

The summer of 2026 is shaping up to be a monumental season for movie lovers, with an incredible lineup of releases spanning horror, sci-fi, action, comedy, and animation.

After a strong first half of the year that saw hits like The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Project Hail Mary, and The Devil Wears Prada 2, June 2026 promises to deliver some of the most anticipated films of the year. From the long-awaited return of the Scary Movie franchise to Steven Spielberg's latest sci-fi thriller, and from the live-action debut of He-Man to another Toy Story adventure, there is something for everyone.

Kicking off the month on June 5, 2026, is Scary Movie, the sixth installment in the beloved parody franchise. Directed by Michael Tiddes, this spiritual sequel brings back original stars Anna Faris, Regina Hall, Marlon Wayans, and Shawn Wayans as their iconic characters Cindy, Brenda, Shorty, and Ray. The plot sees the masked killer from the first film returning after 26 years, leading to hilarious spoofs of modern horror hits like Weapons, M3GAN, Sinners, and the Scream reboots.

The cast also includes returning favorites like Dave Sheridan as Doofy and Jon Abrahams as Bobby, alongside newcomers like Damon Wayans Jr. Fans of the franchise have been waiting for this reunion, and early buzz suggests it will be worth the wait. Also releasing on June 5 is Masters of the Universe, a sword-and-sorcery epic directed by Travis Knight.

Starring Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam, the film follows his journey to the alien planet Eternia, where he must embrace his destiny as He-Man to defeat the evil Skeletor, played by Jared Leto. The supporting cast includes Camila Mendes as Teela, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, and Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn. With stunning visual effects and a story rooted in the classic 1980s franchise, this adaptation aims to capture the magic of the original while introducing it to a new generation.

That same day, musical comedy Power Ballad hits theaters, directed by John Carney and starring Paul Rudd as a washed-up wedding singer who teams up with a fading boy-band member (Nick Jonas) only to have his song stolen. Mid-June brings even more heavy hitters. On June 12, Steven Spielberg returns with Disclosure Day, a sci-fi thriller about a global conspiracy to prove the existence of aliens.

Josh O'Connor stars as a cybersecurity expert racing to expose the truth, alongside Emily Blunt, Colin Firth, and Colman Domingo. This marks Spielberg's first pure sci-fi film since Minority Report, and expectations are sky-high. On June 19, two highly anticipated films open.

First, The Death of Robin Hood reimagines the legendary outlaw's final days, with Hugh Jackman portraying an older, gravely injured Robin Hood reflecting on his violent past. Directed by Michael Sarnoski and co-starring Jodie Comer and Bill Skarsgård, this gritty thriller offers a fresh take on the myth.

Second, Toy Story 5 brings back Woody, Buzz, and the gang for another adventure. Directed by Andrew Stanton and featuring the voices of Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, the film promises to explore new themes of loyalty and friendship while delivering the emotional depth fans expect. Rounding out the month, Jackass fans can look forward to more outrageous stunts, and DC fans will finally get Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, starring Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El.

With such a diverse and exciting slate, June 2026 is poised to be one of the most memorable months in recent movie history. Whether you crave laughter, thrills, or heartfelt stories, the summer blockbuster season has you covered





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