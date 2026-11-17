Robert Pattinson confirmed as James Bond sparks fan concern for fiancée Suki Waterhouse, who wrote a hit song about missing him during his filming schedule.

Suki Waterhouse's fanbase has expressed concern that the singer may need to channel her emotions into a new track following the confirmation that her fiancé, Robert Pattinson, will portray the iconic spy James Bond. The announcement, made on Monday, has reignited discussions about the couple's long-distance relationship dynamics, particularly given Pattinson's grueling filming schedule. Fans are drawing parallels between the news and Waterhouse's previous hit song, which detailed the loneliness of being separated from her partner while he works.

Pattinson Confirmed as Next 007 Agent

Robert Pattinson, 40, officially accepted the role of the legendary British secret agent, describing the opportunity as the honor of a lifetime. This casting represents the latest major blockbuster commitment for the actor, who is currently deep into production on The Batman 2. His recent filmography also includes starring roles in the summer hit The Odyssey and upcoming scenes for Dune: Part Three, which is scheduled for release this Christmas. The density of his current and future projects has left little room for downtime, according to industry reports and previous statements from the actor.

Also read Robert Pattinson As James Bond: Reactions From Hollywood & Media

Suki Waterhouse's Lyrics About Longing

Waterhouse, 34, previously addressed the challenges of their relationship in her song Weirdo, released in July as part of her album Loveland. The track features poignant lyrics describing her feelings while Pattinson is away on set, such as missing her favorite weirdo and counting the days until he returns home. In an interview with Spin Magazine earlier this year, she revealed that writing the song was a way to cope with the imbalance of their lives, noting that while they celebrate each other's success, something is always missing. She admitted to wanting simple domestic routines, like brushing teeth together, which have been scarce since their daughter was five months old.

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Fans Demand Pattinson Prioritize Family

Following the Bond announcement, social media users have been reposting excerpts from Waterhouse's lyrics, with some joking that she is about to drop a sequel titled Weirdo Part 2. One commenter suggested that Pattinson should interpret the Bond role as a sign to work less and focus on returning home, while another lamented that Waterhouse might miss him forever. Despite the humorous tone of some posts, the underlying sentiment reflects genuine worry about the impact of Pattinson's increased workload on their family life. Waterhouse has insisted in the past that Pattinson loves the song, viewing it as a celebration of their connection despite the physical separation.

Family Plans and West London Settlement

The couple, who have been together for nearly a decade after meeting in Los Angeles in 2018, are parents to a two-year-old daughter and have been engaged for almost three years. Their immediate priority is establishing a permanent home, as they have spent the first two years of their child's life traveling between rental properties and hotels. In an interview with The Sunday Times last month, Waterhouse stated that they plan to settle in West London by 2027. They have already applied for a primary school for their daughter, aiming to provide stability after years of living out of suitcases while both pursued demanding careers in the entertainment industry.