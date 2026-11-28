Pop and Suki owed Qingdao Donglim Leather 106000 pounds in unpaid invoices. The LA accessories label collapsed in 2019 leaving significant debts for the manufacturer.

Suki Waterhouse, the British model and actress currently engaged to Robert Pattinson, is confronting the financial aftermath of her former fashion venture. The LA-based accessories label Pop and Suki, which she co-founded, failed to pay 106000 pounds in outstanding invoices to a Chinese manufacturing partner upon its collapse.

Unpaid Debts To Chinese Manufacturer

Financial records and emails confirm that Pop and Suki owed Qingdao Donglim Leather, a small Chinese factory, 139708 dollars in unpaid invoices and expenses when the brand was wound up in 2019. The debt includes fourteen outstanding items covering manufacturing costs, materials, and samples for the brand's personalized leather handbags.

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Pop and Suki was established in 2016 by Suki Waterhouse and her best friend Poppy Jamie. The label gained significant traction, with its accessories priced up to 320 pounds. Products from the brand were worn by high-profile celebrities including Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and Jessica Alba, and were stocked by major retailers such as Selfridges and Net-a-Porter.

Insolvency And Failed Takeover Bid

Despite its celebrity endorsements and retail presence, the company faced severe financial distress before its dissolution. Emails reveal that a last-minute bid to secure a takeover of the business ultimately failed. The failure of this acquisition left the company unable to settle its liabilities with suppliers.

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Former chief executive Leo Seigal informed Kelly Woo, the intermediary between the brand and the factory, that the company was insolvent and undergoing a formal dissolution process. Seigal explicitly stated that Pop and Suki would not be in a position to pay any outstanding invoices, effectively confirming the debt default.

Shareholder Liability And Past Reflections

A spokesman for Pop and Suki stated that Waterhouse and Jamie were minority, non-voting shareholders who never served as directors or officers. The statement asserts that the two women had zero involvement in, or knowledge of, the company's financial management, distancing them from the operational failure.

Reflecting on the venture in a 2024 interview with Vogue, Waterhouse admitted that she and Jamie lacked business experience at the time. She stated that they were 23 and did not know how to manage the business, using profane language to emphasize their naivety regarding financial management.

Impact On Intermediary And Future Prospects

Kelly Woo, who acted as the intermediary between Pop and Suki and the Chinese factory, reported significant personal financial hardship due to the collapse. She stated that she personally paid thousands towards the losses and that her own company eventually had to shut down during those difficult years.

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The factory suffered a very long period of serious financial difficulty as a direct result of the unpaid invoices. While Suki Waterhouse has since enjoyed a successful career in acting and music, and Poppy Jamie hosts the Hot Girl Finance podcast, the unresolved debt remains a notable aspect of the brand's history.