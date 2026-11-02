Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson Reveal Wedding Plans and Parenting Insights

Suki Waterhouse discusses her enduring relationship with Robert Pattinson, their daughter born in 2024, and their decision to delay marriage until late 2025.

British singer and actress Suki Waterhouse, age 34, has opened up about her deep connection with fiancé Robert Pattinson, describing the relationship as a source of pure love that defies the logistical challenges of their demanding careers. Waterhouse, who began dating Pattinson in 2018, emphasized the happiness she finds in their partnership despite the difficulties of long-distance travel and separate professional bases.

Romantic History and Personal Growth

Waterhouse, 32 at the time of the interview context, revealed that the longevity of her bond with Pattinson surprised her given her previous relationship experiences. She noted that before meeting Pattinson, she had only ever dated someone for two years, which she described as ending in disaster. This reference pointed to her previous relationship with model Cooper, who is 51, a romance that spanned from 2013 to 2015.

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The couple made headlines during their time together due to their 17-year age gap. Waterhouse recalled that the public nature of that breakup was isolating and disorientating, describing the period as dark and difficult. She admitted that it likely took a decade for her to recover and find the emotional capacity to expand her life in new, healthy ways.

Parenting and Career Respect

Speaking at the 2024 MTV Music Video Awards on Wednesday, September 11, Waterhouse praised Pattinson's abilities as a first-time father. The singer, who was flying solo in New York for the event, stated that Pattinson, age 38, was on set during that time. She called him the greatest, highlighting his dedication to their daughter, who was born in March 2024.

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Waterhouse also reflected on the shift in professional respect she has received as she has entered her 30s. She described this increase in regard as both delightful and shocking. She expressed confidence in her parenting skills, stating that she feels very good about how they are juggling their slightly abnormal lives while remaining deeply connected to their daughter, whom she describes as a wonderful and happy girl.

Future Wedding Plans and Reflections

When asked about wedding plans, Waterhouse explained that they would either go for a massive party or wait indefinitely. The couple has put their marriage plans on hold until at least the end of this year. Waterhouse noted that if they were to proceed, it would be with a significant celebration, reflecting her desire for all-or-nothing commitments in major life events.

Looking back on her past, Waterhouse said she would not take anything back, viewing her chaotic life experiences as necessary material that led her to this current love. She emphasized that her previous struggles helped her arrive at a place of emotional stability and fulfillment with Pattinson.

The couple, who have been together since 2018, continues to navigate the spotlight with a focus on their family unit. Waterhouse's candid reflections provide insight into her personal growth and the stability she has found in her long-term relationship with the actor.