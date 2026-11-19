Suki Waterhouse reacts to fiancé Robert Pattinson being named the next 007. Details on their relationship, her networking skills, and career history follow.

Suki Waterhouse has become the fiancée of the next official 007 following the monumental announcement by Amazon MGM Studios. The studio confirmed that Robert Pattinson will take on the iconic role of James Bond, succeeding Daniel Craig after years of industry speculation regarding the successor to the legendary actor. This development marks a significant elevation in status for Waterhouse, who is already well-known in entertainment circles, but now stands alongside a partner holding one of the most prestigious positions in modern cinema.

Pattinson Named Next James Bond Agent

The casting of Robert Pattinson as the new face of the spy franchise was officially unveiled on Monday by the current owners of the Bond intellectual property. Amazon MGM described the appointment as a historic moment for the franchise, which has relied on high-profile stars to carry its global appeal. Pattinson, the forty-year-old actor known for his roles in The Batman and Twilight, publicly expressed his gratitude upon learning of the news, calling the appointment the honor of a lifetime. This decision ends a long period of rumors and speculation that had surrounded the future of the character since Daniel Craig stepped down.

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Waterhouse Known for Extensive Social Network

Suki Waterhouse has long been recognized by peers and associates as a formidable networker within the London social scene. Friends from her earlier years describe her as someone who has skillfully curated a circle of influential friends and celebrities. She has frequently been seen at high-profile events with figures such as Margot Robbie, Sienna Miller, and Cara Delevingne. One former associate noted that she is extraordinary at getting into the right circles and knows how to position herself effectively. This ability to navigate elite social spaces has been a consistent feature of her personal and professional life for many years.

Background and Early Career in Fashion

Before achieving fame in acting, Waterhouse built a successful career as a model and designer. Born Alice Waterhouse, she grew up in Chiswick, a wealthy area of west London, near where Pattinson was raised in Barnes. Her entry into the public eye began at age eighteen when she signed with Next Model Management in London. She quickly secured high-profile work, including a major campaign for Burberry just three years into her modeling career. Her father, Norman Waterhouse, is a prominent plastic surgeon who has treated numerous international celebrities, providing her with early exposure to high-society connections.

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Georgia May Jagger and Jerry Hall Influences

A pivotal influence in Waterhouse's early career was her close friendship with Georgia May Jagger, whom she met in secondary school. The bond between the two became so strong that Georgia May's mother, supermodel Jerry Hall, took on a mentorship role. Hall is credited with teaching Waterhouse her runway strut and helping her navigate the demands of the fashion industry. The two women remain very close today, often attending events together and supporting each other's careers. This early guidance helped Waterhouse transition from her school days in Roehampton to becoming a recognizable face in the global fashion world.

Transition to Acting and Current Status

While modeling provided her initial platform, Waterhouse always harbored ambitions to act. She successfully pivoted to screen roles, landing her first part in the 2014 romantic comedy drama Love, Rosie. Her career gained further momentum with her role in the Amazon Prime series Daisy Jones & the Six, which showcased her range as a performer. Now, with the engagement to Pattinson and his new role as James Bond, Waterhouse finds herself at the center of a new chapter. The couple is set to face intense public scrutiny as Pattinson prepares for his duties as 007, a role that will see him representing the franchise globally.