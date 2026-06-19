Sugar Season 2 Scores Perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, Extending Apple TV Plus Hot Streak

Apple TV Plus continues its winning streak with Sugar season 2 achieving a rare 100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The noir-inspired thriller starring Colin Farrell improves upon season 1, embracing its sci-fi twist and delivering a more confident and satisfying narrative. The series premieres June 19, 2026.

Apple TV Plus has been on a remarkable winning streak throughout 2025 and into 2026. The streaming service, which initially gained attention with hits like Ted Lasso and Severance, has expanded its library with a series of critically acclaimed original series.

In 2025, the premiere of Pluribus, an alien invasion series from Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan, generated significant buzz and set the stage for a wave of successful releases. This momentum has not only continued but accelerated in 2026, with an onslaught of praised shows including the supernatural comedy-drama Widow's Bay, the horror thriller Cape Fear, the pulse-pounding mystery Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed, and the historical sci-fi series Star City.

Each of these series has contributed to the platform's growing reputation for high-quality content, drawing in subscribers and sparking conversations across social media and entertainment news outlets. The consistent quality of these releases has positioned Apple TV Plus as a serious contender in the streaming wars, competing with established giants like Netflix and HBO Max.

The latest addition to this impressive lineup is the second season of Sugar, the noir-inspired thriller starring Colin Farrell as an oddball Los Angeles private eye. Season 2 has achieved a rare 100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes from 11 reviews as of this posting. While the score may fluctuate as more reviews come in, it represents a significant improvement over season 1, which earned an 81% score.

Critics had praised the first season for its stylish direction and Farrell's magnetic performance, but many felt the storytelling faltered as the season progressed, particularly with a controversial plot twist that divided audiences. Season 2, however, has been lauded for its newfound confidence and clarity. With the twist now behind them, the show can fully embrace its identity as a quirky noirish sci-fi series, allowing Farrell's charismatic screen presence to drive the narrative.

Reviews describe the second season as more effective in telling its lead character's story, resulting in a more satisfying overall experience. The series also maintains its cool noir aesthetic, which was a highlight of the first season. ScreenRant's review of Sugar season 2 echoes the critical consensus, calling it Apple TV's best detective series and praising Farrell for his magnetic performance. The review acknowledges the flaws of season 1 but notes that season 2 impressively recovers from the narrative missteps.

Despite occasional murky storylines that can be hard to follow, the show benefits from Farrell's star power and the amicable nature of his character. The review suggests that Sugar has become a reliable detective franchise for Apple TV, with potential for long-term success. Sugar season 2 premieres on Apple TV Plus on Friday, June 19, with weekly episode releases following each Friday until the finale on August 7.

This continued success underscores Apple TV Plus's ability to cultivate both critical acclaim and audience engagement, making it a platform to watch in the evolving streaming landscape. As the service builds on its recent achievements, it strengthens its brand as a destination for innovative and entertaining original programming





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Apple TV Plus Sugar Season 2 Colin Farrell Rotten Tomatoes 100% Streaming Series

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