Sugar Land police search for suspect who seriously injured woman in baseball bat attack

Police are searching for a suspect who attacked a woman from behind with a baseball bat as she walked along a Sugar Land street on Friday morning.

Police are searching for a suspect who attacked a woman from behind with a baseball bat as she walked along a Sugar Land street on Friday morning.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 30s or 40s who fled the scene in an SUV; anyone with information is urged to contact authorities. Investigators note that the exact description of the getaway vehicle remains unconfirmed due to conflicting reports on whether the SUV was light or dark-colored.

Police are searching for a man who seriously injured a woman by attacking her from behind with a baseball bat as she walked along a street Friday morning, authorities said Sunday. The attack happened at 10:25 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Creekbend Drive and Fluor Daniel Drive, according to the Sugar Land Police Department. The victim told investigators she was walking in the area when an unknown man approached her from behind and struck her with the bat.

She had serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The victim described the suspect as a black male believed to be in his 30s or 40s. He drove away from the scene in an SUV, though conflicting descriptions leave it unclear if the vehicle was dark or light-colored, police said.

Anyone with information about the assault or the suspect is urged to call the Sugar Land Police Department at 281-275-2020 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-8477.





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