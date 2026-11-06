Sugar Land Arts & Music Festival returns this weekend with free admission, more than 100 artists

The three-day festival runs Friday, Nov. 6, through Sunday, Nov. 8, at Sugar Land Town Square, offering visitors a chance to explore artwork from more than 100 juried artists, enjoy live entertainment and sample food from the Sugar Land area.

Art, live music, food, and more come together in Fort Bend County this weekend for the Sugar Land Arts & Music Festival. The three-day festival runs Friday, Nov. 6, through Sunday, Nov. 8, at Sugar Land Town Square, offering visitors a chance to explore artwork from more than 100 juried artists, enjoy live entertainment and sample food from the Sugar Land area.

This year’s festival is moving to a new location at Sugar Land Town Square, an open-air venue surrounded by shops and restaurants. Organizers are also making admission free for the first time. The festival will feature a curated wine garden, live performances and a variety of artwork from participating artists. The event is produced by the Sugar Land Cultural Arts Foundation, a nonprofit organization.

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Proceeds from the festival help support arts and music scholarships for underserved youth in Fort Bend County. When and where is the Sugar Land Arts & Music Festival? The festival will take place at Sugar Land Town Square, located at 2711 Plaza Drive. Festival hours are: Friday, Nov. 6: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7: Noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8: Noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

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For more information, visit the Sugar Land Arts & Music Festival website .